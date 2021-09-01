LRES President, Mark R. Johnson, Releases Song Honoring Those Associated with the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting Tragedy...Four Years After

The song's rhythm section and vocals were recorded in Los Angeles and produced by the legendary musician, engineer, writer, and producer, Alan Parsons, with the orchestra recorded and produced at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios by Simon Climie Eric Clapton's producer.

Working in conjunction with Clark County, Nevada government officials, the Sheriff's office, and the Nevada Governor's office, Four Years After will be included within the Las Vegas commemorative service occurring at 7:00am on October 1, 2021.

For more information on the event, please contact the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at www.vegasstrongrc.org.

Johnson added, "Some have asked me what it has to do with the mortgage industry and that's a fair question. There were quite a few people from our industry I knew at the concert, including some from LRES. Additionally, I was in Vegas at the same time, just down the street at a large mortgage conference, ValExpo. It was all just too close to home."

He continues, "When I think about the industry, our mission is to help people get into homes. Whether in Las Vegas, Thousand Oaks, Orlando, Newtown, or Boston, we expect our neighborhoods to be safe from these unpredictable and senseless disruptions to humanity."

LRES launched a Backstage Pass YouTube™ series at the height of COVID as a way to stay close to friends and clients. As part of that endeavor, Mark interviewed various top-ranking musicians throughout the spring. Those musicians appear on the recording.

Roger Beane, CEO of LRES commented, "Somehow Mark was able to bring those same musicians he interviewed into the studio to put their fingerprints on his song. Four Years After is a beautiful song that eloquently places a spotlight on the event as well as the aftermath."

Jill Haro added, "2020 was a divisive year in so many ways. Mark and I discussed social concepts that might truly bring people together. We landed on music. He had just finished a rough draft of his composition and contacted these talented musicians in LA. From there, the Backstage Pass series, as well as the song, quickly came to life. The timing was right." Ms. Haro is Senior Vice President of Operations for LRES and Project Manager for Backstage Pass.

The song can be found at most music outlets including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The lyrics can be found at www.mstreet.rocks. The accompanying video can be found on YouTube at: Four Years After Mark Johnson.

