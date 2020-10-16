LRES Promotes Cassandra Vega to Senior Director of Client Experience

"I am beyond enthusiastic about this expanded role and the opportunity to further develop our holistic approach to client satisfaction. My goal is, and always has been, to put myself in the shoes of the client, and to provide them with a personalized experience that I would be fully satisfied with. I look forward to continuing to champion our customers in this capacity," said Ms. Vega.

"Cassie exhibits all the talents of a true customer advocate. In addition to her knowledge of the LRES product and service offering and exceptional communication skills, Cassie's analytical nature helps her to serve as a true solution consultant to our clients, " states LRES President, Mark Johnson.

"Cassie is always going above and beyond for our clients, and has mastered the art of listening to, appreciating, and understanding each client's unique goals, needs, and expectations. We know our customers are well taken care of under Cassie's leadership," adds LRES CEO, Roger Beane.

Ms. Vega has worked in the valuations industry for more than 12 years, and has managed teams focused on all aspects of commercial and residential operations, including Quality Assurance, Assignment, and Client Services.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA, and commercial trustee solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

For the latest LRES information, visit the LRES Newsroom at www.lres.com/category/articles/ and register for email updates.

Contact Info:

Jill Haro, LRES, 714.520.5737

[email protected]

SOURCE LRES Corporation

Related Links

www.lres.com

