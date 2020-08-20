LRES Promotes Molly Merchant to Vice President of Operations

"We have incredible momentum right now and I'm excited to continue to advance the REO asset management and HOA departments for LRES. My team is comprised of successful, tenured industry experts that are committed to our clients' satisfaction and achieving our divisional goals," states Ms. Merchant.

"Molly has years of experience in REO operations and is a recognized industry leader. Over the past year, she has been vital in expanding our REO asset management market share, so it was a natural decision to elevate her role within the LRES organization," states LRES President, Mark Johnson.

"Our goal is to be the business partner of choice for our asset management clients," states Roger Beane, CEO. "There is no one more capable of leading that charge than Molly."

Ms. Merchant has been with LRES for over six years and has deep industry experience and well-established relationships with top servicers and other crucial REO industry participants.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA solutions, and commercial foreclosure trustee services to the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets, and drive profitability.

