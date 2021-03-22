LRES Welcomes H. Marc Helm to its Board

Mr. Helm, a 43-year veteran of the financial services and mortgage banking industry, currently serves as a Partner with Transformation Mortgage Services (TMS) and President and CEO of ReverseAmerica Advisors, Inc. (RAA). Prior to TMS and RAA, Mr. Helm served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. (RMS). Mr. Helm sold RMS in 2012.

Prior to founding RMS, Mr. Helm served as Managing Director of Mortgage Consultants of America, following a decade-long tenure as Senior Vice President at Washington Mutual, where he was responsible for Mortgage Operations.

During his career, Mr. Helm has served in Senior/Executive management positions with Bank United, Barron Financial Group, North American Mortgage Company and Gibraltar Savings Association. Mr. Helm is also a Vietnam Veteran, having proudly served in the United States Army for nearly seven years.

Mr. Helm's industry leadership has included serving on key industry committees including:

Member of both the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Advisory committees

Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Loan Administration Committee

Chairman of the MBA Technology Committee

Member of the Fidelity/LPS Information Systems Mortgage Servicing Advisory Board

Member of National Reverse Mortgage Lender Association's Board of Directors

Mr. Helm has also served on variety of committees focused on community and philanthropic goals.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Marc to our board. His expertise in nearly all areas of the mortgage process is extraordinary," states Roger Beane, CEO and Founder of LRES.

"I have known Roger for twenty years. He has continued to build his company, his team and reputation. I am delighted to formally become a part of LRES and lend my hand where possible to this thriving company," said Mr. Helm.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA, and commercial trustee solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

