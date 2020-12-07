LRES Welcomes Layna Braze as Director of Valuations Administration

"I am eager to put my experience to work for LRES by expanding upon and enhancing their existing compliance foundation. Being in such a highly regulated industry, it is exciting for me to join a company that so clearly understands and appreciates the importance of compliance, and who has interwoven it in everything they do," said Ms. Braze.

"Layna's extensive compliance experience is already proving invaluable. She has brought new insight to the team, which is guaranteed to build upon and strengthen our risk management and compliance framework" states Senior Vice President of Corporate Administration, Jill Haro.

"We are thrilled to add Ms. Braze's talents to our experienced team. Many clients look to LRES to help them understand and navigate through complicated and ever-changing legislation. I look forward to watching Layna continue to advance LRES' compliance governance, " states LRES President, Mark Johnson.

Ms. Braze has worked in the financial services industry for more than 30 years and has extensive experience in compliance, process improvement, and managing varied teams using sophisticated analytics and technology.

About LRES

Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA, and commercial trustee solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry.

At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets and drive profitability.

