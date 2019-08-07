LRG Clothing Teams Up With Jon Z For Collaboration

Lifted Research Group is a company designed to overthrow the masses by our influence. Our slogan is simple, "underground inventive, overground effective". At LRG we want to focus on the ones that are trying to pay their rent with their passions. Think of us as a support group for the independent and underground culture. We're trying to put the spotlight where we think it really belongs because it is much more than clothing and concepts, it is a way of living. LRG, innovative essence for the above average person.

SOURCE LRG

Related Links

http://l-r-g.com

