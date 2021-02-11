LRN Corporation Strengthens Executive Management Team With New Appointments; Adds Chief Of Strategy And Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation ("LRN") announced today several new additions to the executive management team.

Eduardo Gomez, a growth strategy specialist in the technology and information space, joins as Chief of Strategy and Business Development, and Amy Hanan, a B2B digital marketing leader, joins as Chief Marketing Officer.

"Our mission of inspiring principled performance impels us to focus on offering the best ethics and compliance training, education and advisory solutions to an even broader range of companies, with a variety of requirements and goals, through our ever-evolving SaaS-based education and technology platform," said LRN Chief Executive Officer Kevin Michielsen. "We are delighted that Eduardo and Amy are joining LRN's management team at such an important phase of growth for the company. They are two talented and proven business builders and leaders in the technology, knowledge and professional services arenas. We look forward to all the exciting and innovative ways they will help us bring LRN to more people, in more places, than ever before."

Gomez has more than 20 years of growth strategy consulting and general management experience, most recently at Sales Benchmark Index, where he advised business-to-business middle market companies on improving go-to-market performance. He was previously at ADP, Kaplan, Lexis Nexis and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Hanan has a nearly 20-year track record in product, brand, lifecycle and demand-generation marketing and corporate communications for media, professional services and technology companies. One of her central areas of expertise is executing tech-enabled marketing initiatives for growth. She comes to LRN from Baretz+Brunelle, a marketing and communications agency serving the legal and financial services industries. Her previous experience includes Reorg Research, ALM Media and The Associated Press. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University.

"Joining LRN – the industry's leader with a more than 25-year track record of helping companies around the world create compliant and ethically-aware workforces – is incredibly inspiring. The current challenges in the world underscore the urgency of powerful training, communications, codes of conduct and ethical-culture building tools that reach more employees and in more creative and impactful ways. I'm looking forward to accelerating LRN's journey at a time of increasing scrutiny on workplace conduct and when business is acutely aware of the importance of building cultures that are values-based and inclusive," said Gomez.

"It is a privilege to join a company with such a meaningful societal purpose and vision that is supported by an unparalleled SaaS-based education and technology platform. Our goal is to reach millions more employees around the world with the right message at the right time in the right medium to help them do the right thing. It is exciting to be part of the team that will implement branding and marketing processes to enable more people to take advantage of our unique platform in ways that meet their short- and long-term needs," said Hanan.

Other recent appointments to the LRN executive management team include Chief Content Officer Marie Burke, Chief Advisory Officer Ty Francis MBE, Global Head of Segments Matt Plass and Chief Human Resources Officer Margaret Sweeney.

Among LRN's investments to accelerate impact and growth in ethics and compliance, the company announced in September 2020 the acquisition of Interactive Services, an award-winning innovator in corporate education based in Europe. In 2018 LRN received a substantial equity investment from Leeds Equity Partners.

