LRN Investors Have Opportunity to Join Stride, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the SLF

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stride, Inc. ("Stride" or "the Company") (NYSE: LRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Stride is the subject of a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research on October 16, 2024. The report alleges that the Company inflated its earnings by misleading the market about COVID-19 relief funds. The report claims that 25% of the Company's EBITDA came from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds expiring in September 2024. Based on this news, shares of Stride fell on the same day.

