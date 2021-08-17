LRN Names Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Product and Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions for global business, announces today two new additions to the executive management team.

Amy Fanara, a sales leader in business-to-business software and solutions, joins LRN as chief revenue officer, and Parijat Jauhari, a product leader skilled at platform transformations, joins as chief product and technology officer. LRN CEO Kevin Michielsen said the two executives were hired to cater to growing demand of LRN services and products.

"Given the global corporate regulatory environment, combined with demand by today's workers for more ethical leadership and inclusive workplaces, there has never been a better moment in LRN's history to innovate our solutions and expand our reach," Michielsen said. "These two leaders have the passion, integrity, skills and experience to drive substantial growth and substantial delight with new and existing client partners. I look forward to working with Amy and Parijat on achieving new milestones for LRN and our partners."

Fanara comes to LRN from Conduent, a leading business process outsourcing organization where she led global sales teams to a record-breaking 2020 year, while leading the commercial healthcare businesses through an organizational transformation. Prior to Conduent, Fanara spent 17 years at ADP as a top senior sales executive where she made positive contributions to the evolution of the company by delivering solutions that fueled sales and revenue growth, transformed national sales staff development, and improved customer satisfaction. Earlier roles in sales took her around the world, including a three-year assignment in Tokyo for AT&T JENS where she was responsible for the negotiation of contracts with channel partners throughout Japan. Fanara holds a bachelor's degree in information systems from the University of Maryland and a master's in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

"I have always believed that personal ethics guide decisions made in both the home and the office," said Fanara. Current worldwide social challenges have led me to seek out an organization where I can continue leading sales and client teams to achieve high growth and retention goals, while also raising ethical awareness. LRN is the answer. The mission is critical, and the talent inspirational."

Jauhari joins LRN from Qu, a commerce platform where he led the complete redesign of the existing SaaS product line that led to Qu becoming a leader in its market segment. He also helped launch a category-first mobile voice and search-based analytics product using best practices in data science. Before that, he led the transformation of the legacy product at Fishbowl into a data-driven omnichannel marketing platform and successful exit through a sale. Earlier in his career, he held various roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Corporate Executive Board where he focused on fraud detection, risk and compliance as a software developer, technology manager, and product leader. Jauhari holds an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a master's in information systems from Carnegie Mellon University and a master's in business administration from New York University.

"Since climate change, sustainability and social justice have risen to the foreground on CEO's business priorities, it is a great time to be working in this field," Jauhari said. "I have always believed that you cannot have compliance without a strong organizational culture and ethical baseline. I look forward to working with everyone at LRN to enable our mission of inspiring principled performance for our client partners."

Fanara and Jauhari join LRN following more than two years of rapid growth for the company after it received a significant investment from Leeds Equity Partners in 2018. In the last two years, other executives who have joined the company include: Chief Content Officer Marie Burke, Chief Advisory Officer Ty Francis MBE, Global Head of Segments Matt Plass, Chief Marketing Officer Amy Hanan, Chief Legal Officer Aitken Thompson, Chief Human Resources Officer Margaret Sweeney and Chief of Strategy and Business Development Eduardo Gomez.

About LRN

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 700 companies and 30 million learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN courses each year to help navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to outbehave and outperform. To learn more, visit www.LRN.com

