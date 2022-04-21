LRN Unveils New Disclosures Offering to Streamline Reporting and Reduce Risk

LRN's new Catalyst Disclosures solution provides easy customizations and pre-populated templates for common situations, analytics, and workflows

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance e-learning solutions and advisory services, has just released Catalyst Disclosures, a customizable solution for organizations to create an auditable disclosures repository, automate workflows, and glean actionable insights to meet the challenges of managing risk.

The solution works both with—and independently of—the LRN Catalyst platform, a comprehensive learning management system for organizations and their employees. Catalyst Disclosures provides legal, compliance, and HR teams with easy customizations, pre-populated templates for common situations, status analytics, and workflow management. It is designed to simplify and automate the disclosure process to improve efficacy, transparency, and insight into risk. With LRN's configurable and customizable solution, managers can create an auditable disclosure repository, automate workflows, and glean actionable insights to help meet the challenges of managing risk. For employees, the simplicity and accessibility of Catalyst Disclosures streamlines reporting to reduce risk.

"Too often, disclosures and other certifications are still tracked in spreadsheets, or are siloed on systems in various departments. What's been missing is a solution that makes it easy for employees to share with management potential conflicts of interest or other necessary disclosures and get support on how to resolve open issues," said Parijat Jauhari, LRN's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Catalyst Disclosures was developed in conjunction with current and former compliance professionals and legal officers to streamline the process of data collection, review, and resolution in the very best way."

With LRN's new Catalyst Disclosures, organizations can create user-friendly disclosures for employees, stakeholders, contractors, or third parties. The off-the-shelf disclosure templates for conflicts of interest and gifts and entertainment are ready to deploy and 100% customizable. Compliance professionals no longer need to spend time researching and building questionnaires, or worrying about routing and escalation workflows. Disclosures can be embedded in e-learning courses as part of a regular training process, annual program, or for on-demand submissions.

Common business activities where Catalyst Disclosures will provide insights and streamline workflows include:

Annual consents

Anti-competition policy acknowledgements

Anti-bribery policy acknowledgements

Conflict of interest disclosures

Code of conduct receipts

COVID vaccination status tracking

Data privacy and protection policies

Employee handbook receipts

FCPA

Financial interest disclosures

Gifts and entertainment registrations

Non-disclosure agreements

Records retention and disposal policy

Supplier and contractor disclosures

Training certifications

Travel policy acknowledgement

Work-from-home and return-to-office attestations

LRN, a leader in the ethics and compliance space, has helped more than 30 million learners worldwide across 1,000 companies—most of them household names—since it launched in 1994.

Learn more at https://lrn.com/products/catalyst-disclosures/

About LRN

LRN's mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. More than 1,000 companies and 30 million learners worldwide utilize LRN services and take LRN courses to help navigate complex regulatory environments and foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. In partnership with LRN, companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. By acting upon shared values, companies and their people find the means to out behave and outperform. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl, for LRN

[email protected]

773.453.2444

SOURCE LRN Corporation