LRN Wins 10 Telly Awards for its Diversity, Inclusion, and Workplace Culture Videos

Major LRN award winners include e-learning videos that raise awareness about microaggressions, social responsibility, and social issues

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethics and compliance leader LRN Corporation has won 10 Telly Awards across multiple non-broadcast categories for its diversity, inclusion, and workplace culture training videos created for employers to effectively educate employees and address difficult workplace issues.

The videos include content about sexual harassment prevention, reporting misconduct, and data protection and privacy.

LRN's education videos, " Microaggressions: Personal Stories, " won a Gold Telly Award for Diversity and Inclusion. The video features a compilation of true personal stories by minorities who have experienced microaggression and the impacts that it has on others. " The Initiative- Advancing the Blue and Black Initiative " also won a Gold Telly Award for Social Issues. This video features several scenarios depicting the emotional response people experience when they are in "fight or flight" mode in different scenarios. The Initiative, founded by three Howard University School of Law alumni, is working on the front lines to build greater trust, transparency, and collaboration between communities and police departments.

"The Telly Award recognition means a lot to us—it validates the work we're doing to educate, inform, and inspire people to do the right thing within their organization and communities," said Michael Del Polito, Creative Video Content Director at LRN. "It's important to know that our clients want to tackle these issues, and we can provide a solution for them."

"As a society, we can't be afraid to tackle issues like workplace diversity and microaggressions, which are so heavily prevalent in our workforce," said Nadine Jones, co-founder of The Initiative and general counsel of Kuehne + Nagel USA. "Employers need to take the lead when it comes to shaping workplace values and LRN's team uses their creativity to bring these issues to light in an interesting and easy way to digest."

LRN's other 2022 Telly Award-winning workplace education and training videos, all in the non-broadcast category, include:

Silver Winners



Bronze Winners

