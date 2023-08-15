LRP, The Loss Run Pros and The Iroquois Group Partner to Help Improve Commercial Insurance Customer Experience

MISSOULA, Mont., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loss Run Pro, a leading software solution for managing the loss run process, announced that it has partnered with The Iroquois Group®, a national network of independent insurance agencies to bring its software service to their retail agency force. By working with Loss Run Pro, Iroquois members across the country will be able to simplify their workflows and spend less time with paperwork, so they have more time to focus on what matters: growing their agency and helping their customers.

The relationship between Loss Run Pro and Iroquois is a natural fit because both companies are committed to helping their retail agents grow their commercial books of business. "The LRP tool will fit seamlessly into our members' workflows simplifying the process of obtaining loss run data," said Christian Rebello, regional manager in Iroquois' Midwest region.

"We look forward to being a resource for Iroquois members to help them grow their commercial book of business," said Brenden Corr, Director of Business Director at Loss Run Pro. "Our software will allow their agents to spend less time on tedious tasks like data entry/collection and more time serving their clients' needs."

About Loss Run Pro

LRP is a simple and easy-to-use subscription software service. LRP simplifies the loss run process by automatically generating and delivering loss run requests. LRP also provides tracking and other useful tools to improve this process. LRP's innovative technology allows loss runs to be generated, signed, and delivered electronically, via a computer or mobile device. LRP stated that its goal is to eliminate the antiquated practice of processing loss runs manually. LRP has provided additional information about its staff and products at https://lossrunpro.com/.

About Iroquois

The Iroquois Group is one of the oldest and largest networks of independent P&C agencies in the country. Iroquois has over 2,500 members and focuses on agencies with premiums from $2 million to more than $200 million. We specialize in helping strong, professional agencies increase their revenues, profits and agency value. The Iroquois mission is to develop meaningful, productive, and mutually profitable partnerships with our Member Agencies and Carrier-Partners. Iroquois has provided additional information about its staff and products at https://iroquoisgroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Reghan Brandt

206-686-3408

[email protected]

SOURCE Loss Run Pro