LRS ACQUIRES STAFFING AND CONSULTING FIRM CODEWORKS, LLC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced today that Codeworks, LLC, an IT staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will become part of the LRS family of companies.

Founded in 1995, Codeworks has built their reputation in the Wisconsin region through its experienced team and long-standing client relationships. The company will continue to do business as a branch of LRS Consulting Services, the IT and engineering staffing division of LRS. This acquisition of Codeworks will bring 120 employees and consultants on board to LRS, increasing LRS' total employee count to nearly 1,100 employees globally.

Chris Walters, Senior Vice President of LRS Consulting Services, comments Codeworks was a natural fit for LRS, "Codeworks operates with the same values that have guided LRS for more than 45 years," Walters said. "They focus on recruiting strong talent, develop long-term client partnerships, and treat their employees and consultants with respect. Their culture aligns with ours, which will make this an easy and successful integration."

Expanding into the Milwaukee market is a strategic growth opportunity for our LRS Consulting Services division and our other IT software, services, and solutions groups, Walters added.

"Codeworks strengthens our presence in the upper Midwest and opens new opportunities with enterprise clients in healthcare, state government, and professional services," he said. "We're pleased to welcome an experienced team that maintains an established and respected client base."

Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, IL. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader.

For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

