LRS CEO Matt Spencer Named One of the Nation's "Best and Brightest CEOs" by the National Association for Business Resources

Spencer was selected following a rigorous evaluation of his leadership and business achievements across multiple categories, including customer relationships, brand trust, financial growth, strategic planning, and people and process management. The recognition reflects his role in guiding LRS through a period of rapid growth, operational transformation, and industry leadership.

"This recognition is a reflection of the entire LRS team and the work we do every day to serve our customers, support our communities, and build a more sustainable future," said Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS. "I am incredibly proud of how far we have come together and even more excited for what is ahead as we continue to lead with purpose and integrity."

Under Spencer's leadership, LRS has become one of the fastest-growing independent waste and recycling companies in North America. His strategic vision has driven significant investments in sustainability, digital transformation, and operational excellence, earning national recognition for innovation and environmental stewardship, including the Exchange Material Recovery Facility being named the Recycling Facility of the Year in 2025.

"Matt's leadership has been instrumental in shaping LRS into what it is today," said Robert Rustman, VP of Human Resources at LRS. "He leads with conviction and humility, always putting people, service, and sustainability at the center of every decision."

The "Best and Brightest CEOs" program honors executives who exemplify excellence in both business strategy and culture, setting a benchmark for leadership across industries. The full list of honorees will be featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Corp! Magazine.

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across seven states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com

