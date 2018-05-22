LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

After working with SAP® software for decades, Stanley Black & Decker converted spools from a local operating system service to an enterprise solution. The informative session will focus on how their conversions were automated, tested and verified as well as the visibility of output devices, resource usage and user experience.

"We hope that many of our SAP customers will be able to attend this session and hear how Stanley Black & Decker has been able to successfully integrate VPSX/OutputManager into their SAP environment," says Jack Liner, Senior Systems Engineer for LRS. "We look forward to sharing this story with our SAP clients during Sapphire 18 and will be available to answer any questions following the session."

The session From Spools to Enterprise Management with SAP Software will take place on Tuesday, June 5 from 2-3 p.m. in room S310F on the South Concourse, third floor.

Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) is a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world including Cheltenham, UK. More than half of the Fortune 500 and Fortune 500 Service companies rely on industry-leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. LRS keeps their businesses running with robust, highly scalable software that captures, stores and controls the huge volumes of document output they generate and reliably delivers it to hundreds of distributed locations regardless of format. With a ROI of less than 12 months, a 30-year track record of success and global sales and support organization—LRS is the market leader. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world.

