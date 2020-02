LRS Consulting Services Wins Best Of Staffing Diamond Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS® Consulting Services announced today that, for the fifth straight year, it has won the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to clients and job seekers. Winning the award for the fifth time earns the firm the ClearlyRated diamond award.

Chris Walters, Senior Vice President of LRS Consulting Services, expressed his pride in achieving the milestone. "These awards are definitely a reflection of the passion our team has for working with clients and consultants. I have always said that I have the good fortune of working with the best team in this business, but it means so much more when your clients and consultants confirm it year after year," Walters said. "Reaching the diamond level of this award is especially significant."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards are based completely on the ratings given to staffing firms by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent of winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Consulting Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 77.1 percent of their candidates, up from 60.3 percent last year, and from 70.5 percent of their clients. Both results are significantly higher than staffing industry averages, which are -2 percent for high client satisfaction and 24 percent for high candidate satisfaction.

"Winning this award five years in a row while improving our results reaffirms the commitment of our team to deliver the best possible service to our customers and consultants," Walters said. "We cherish our relationships with both our customers and our consultants. We take neither for granted, and awards like this confirm that the investment we make in these relationships is valued."

Winners of both the client and candidate awards make up less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

ClearlyRated is rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, utilizing a Net Promoter Score survey program to help firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

LRS Consulting Services is the IT and engineering staffing division of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS), a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, IL. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader. For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

©2020 Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All rights reserved. LRS is a registered trademark of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. ClearlyRated is a registered service mark of Inavero, Inc.

