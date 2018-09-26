LRS IT Solutions Partners With Correlata

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS® IT Solutions announced today that it has partnered with Correlata Solutions, a leading provider of data center solutions.

Michael Gallagher, Infrastructure and Cloud Solution Manager for LRS IT Solutions, said that Correlata's CorreAssess Platform will be incorporated into LRS's proprietary relationships, including federal, state and municipal governments, enterprises, and small to mid-size businesses while LRS will provide a full stack of solutions including pre-sales, sales, marketing activities, integration and maintenance.

"Correlata and LRS provide clients with a high level of visibility across their entire IT infrastructure and application landscape," Gallagher said. "By leveraging CorreAssess, LRS is able to provide clients with a visual representation of the true cost and the resulting contribution their IT brings to the business. Armed with these practical insights, decision makers can proactively resolve issues in their infrastructure that put their business at risk, improve service delivery and uptime, and decrease operational costs. We believe that Correlata's solution can bridge the gap between IT infrastructure and application spend and the business value it provides."

Ofer Laksman, CEO, Correlata Solutions, stated, "We are excited to extend our data center solutions with LRS and create the visibility for management to best understand how to utilize such operational intelligence as business drivers."

LRS customers will now be able to combine the power of Correlata's proactive approach methodology of analyzing outcomes of IT hardware and software infrastructure provisioning, usability, availability, resiliency and efficiency to their existing activities.

Founded in 2009, with dual headquarters in New York and Israel, Correlata is delivering world-class data center solutions providing vertical and horizontal visibility between management and its facilitators. Correlata partners with leading Fortune 500 companies to include IBM and extend its value to the GSA and the European Commission SME Instrument. More information can be found at www.correlata.com.

LRS IT Solutions is the cloud, infrastructure and services division of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS), a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, IL. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader. For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

©2018 Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All rights reserved. LRS is a registered trademark of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Michael Gallagher

Infrastructure and Cloud Solution Manager

LRS IT Solutions

217-793-3800, ext. 1744

Mike.Gallagher@LRS.com

SOURCE Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lrs.com

