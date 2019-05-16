LRS Launches VEN-U for Operations Management, Location Services, Guest Engagement, Monitoring, and Data Analytics

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Range Systems (LRS) a global leader in location services and guest engagement, announced today that it has launched VEN-U, a new comprehensive platform which enables any business to engage, manage, and monitor guests, staff, and sites. Combined with in-depth data reporting, VEN-U provides real-time insights and analysis for businesses to enhance guest engagement and maximize operational efficiency.

Smart Venues Start Here

"Our new technology direction is a natural evolution for our business model which has positively changed the way restaurants interact with guests. With VEN-U, we're opening up new opportunities for businesses in different industries to deploy robust and scalable solutions to run their operations efficiently," said John Weber, President and CEO of LRS.

"We saw the opportunity in the market to develop technology that is seamless and easy to use but provides immediate and long-term ROI for operations management," Weber added.

VEN-U offers engagement, operational management, and remote monitoring of sites and gathers data based on guest, staff, and sensor data to optimize operations for smarter venue management. Precise location technology enables accurate delivery of orders to guests inside, outside or even curbside.

The VEN-U platform is perfect for restaurants, QSRs and hospitality but can also be used in any location, which manages the flow of guests, staff and assets. Other industry applications include warehouse, automotive, medical, retail, manufacturing, and transportation venues like airports.

Scalable technologies employed by VEN-U include Bluetooth beacons, wireless sensors, mobile applications and customizable dashboards to remotely analyze in-depth, real-time data. VEN-U's solutions can reduce operational costs, increase revenues and help businesses extend their brand to lift the guest experience for better engagement and upsells.



Operations Management System (OMS)

At the core of VEN-U is its OMS or Operations Management System. Based on connective hardware and software, the platform is flexible to provide solutions to a variety of industries including restaurants, retail, entertainment, medical, automotive, warehousing and any other business managing visitors, employees, and assets.

National Restaurant Association Show, May 18-21, 2019

LRS will be attending this year's NRA Show in Chicago at McCormick Place in booth 6257 and presenting its VEN-U platform to customers, partners and the media.

About VEN-U by LRS

The LRS team is committed to building VEN-U technologies that empower businesses to manage their operations while improving the entire guest experience. VEN-U provides solutions via wireless communication systems, remote sensors, Bluetooth, beacons, and mobile applications. Our patented technologies are in over 80,000 businesses and 50 countries around the world.

From paging systems to comprehensive venue management, find out how we can help your business thrive because Smart Venues Start Here ™ https://VEN-U.io or contact info@lrsus.com

