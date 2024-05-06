ROSEMONT, Ill. , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS has been named to the National Association for Business Resources' 2024 Best and Brightest list. The list, which scores companies based on numerous criteria ranging from compensation and work-life balance to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and beyond, is a benchmark for which companies prioritize the wellbeing of their employees and community. These values are paramount at LRS and are used to create an inclusive culture and environment of continuous learning.

LRS Named To National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest 2024, West Michigan Region

"Our LRS team members in the region were pivotal for this recognition. Their commitment to their work is clear, and an obvious extension of their devotion to their community," said LRS Chief Operations Officer Tony Cincotta. "We've asked a lot of them as we continue to evaluate opportunities for growth and improvement, and they have delivered every step of the way."

LRS will be honored at the Best and Brightest West Michigan Celebration at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, MI on May 9, 2024 alongside the other regional winners of this award. Upon winning this award, LRS will have access to a complementary assessment report and benefits throughout the year, which LRS in turn will be able to inform its next steps in employee support and success.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle McConnaughey

[email protected]

SOURCE LRS