LRS Releases 2026 Sustainability Report Highlighting Record Safety Performance, Midwest Expansion, and Progress Toward Net Zero

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, one of the nation's largest independent recycling and waste diversion providers, today released its 2026 Sustainability Report, offering a transparent look at how the company is turning environmental values into measurable results.

Now in its third year of public reporting, LRS used the report to detail company-wide progress across its three core pillars: safety, sustainability, and social impact, alongside a major expansion into the Indianapolis market.

This is the third annual sustainability report from LRS.

"Sustainability reporting is an opportunity to share how we operate, how we support our people, and how we're creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Matt Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of LRS. "Transparency is a priority for us, and we're proud to share an honest view of where we are and where we're going."

Record safety performance: LRS achieved its safest year on record in 2025, reducing its Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate by 75% and its Total Recordable Incident Rate by 47% since 2023, driven by more than 31,200 hours of safety training and its voluntary Good Catch hazard-reporting program.

Environmental progress: LRS diverted 345,700 tons of material from landfills in 2025, reduced its greenhouse gas emissions 12% year over year, and cut Scope 1 emissions 46% since its 2022 baseline. The company also advanced a major renewable natural gas initiative at its active landfill and earned a GRESB score of 97 out of 100, up from 80 in 2023.

Expansion into Indianapolis: One of the year's most significant milestones was LRS's expansion into Indianapolis, where the company secured a long-term city collection contract and now serves more than 157,000 households. To support the launch, LRS acquired GFL and GHW assets, purchased 53 new compressed natural gas trucks, and hired more than 150 local employees, partnering with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works on the city's vision for dependable, sustainable waste service.

Community and workforce investment: LRS employees connected with more than 50,000 community members in 2025 through outreach events and volunteer activities, while the company saw 87% employee participation in its YourVoice survey and promoted 63 employees into leadership roles.

LRS also owns and operates the only three construction and demolition material recovery facilities in Illinois certified by the Recycling Certification Institute, and this year's report includes the company's first full GRI Content Index.

The 2026 Sustainability Report is available at lrsrecycles.com/resources/sustainability.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across seven states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Sklodowski

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SOURCE LRS