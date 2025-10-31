LRS Executive Leadership Team Recognized as One of the Nation's "Best and Brightest Leadership Teams"

News provided by

LRS

Oct 31, 2025, 14:04 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS is proud to announce that its Executive Leadership Team has been named one of the Best and Brightest Leadership Teams in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This honor celebrates organizations whose leaders exemplify collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to driving strong performance, positive culture, and long-term success.

Tony Cincotta, COO
Tony Cincotta, COO
Steve Blyth, CRO
Steve Blyth, CRO
Patrick Whalen, SVP EHS & Sustainability
Patrick Whalen, SVP EHS & Sustainability
Kate Daly, CHRO
Kate Daly, CHRO
Dan Goldstein, CFO
Dan Goldstein, CFO
Mary Wyderski, CIO
Mary Wyderski, CIO
Corey Grauer, Chief Legal Officer
Corey Grauer, Chief Legal Officer
Joe Sturtz, SVP Fleet
Joe Sturtz, SVP Fleet
Jim Karls, SVP Corporate Development
Jim Karls, SVP Corporate Development
Best and Brightest Leadership Team 2025
Best and Brightest Leadership Team 2025
Tony Cincotta, COO Steve Blyth, CRO Patrick Whalen, SVP EHS & Sustainability Kate Daly, CHRO Dan Goldstein, CFO Mary Wyderski, CIO Corey Grauer, Chief Legal Officer Joe Sturtz, SVP Fleet Jim Karls, SVP Corporate Development Best and Brightest Leadership Team 2025

The award, determined through an independent evaluation by NABR, assessed nominees across key performance categories including customer relationships, brand trust, financial growth, strategic planning, market adaptability, and people and process management. With more than 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest programs, NABR serves as a respected benchmark for leadership excellence across industries.

"This recognition reflects the dedication, vision, and unity of our leadership team," said Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS. "Our success as an organization stems from the strength of our people and our shared commitment to service, innovation, and sustainability. I am incredibly proud to lead such a talented and passionate group."

Under the direction of the executive leadership team, LRS has achieved record growth and expansion, strengthened its operational infrastructure, and accelerated its sustainability and digital transformation initiatives. Together, the team continues to position LRS as a leader in waste diversion, recycling, and environmental stewardship.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exemplary leadership of the executives at LRS," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "We are excited to welcome their executive leadership team into the community of the nation's elite leaders who share ideas, practices, and a proven commitment to excellence."

The full list of Best and Brightest Leadership Teams in the Nation will be released in January 2026 and featured in Corp! Magazine.

LRS Executive Leadership Team:
Tony Cincotta | Steve Blythe |Corey Grauer | Dan Goldstein | Jim Karls | Joe Sturtz | Kate Daly | Patrick Whalen

About LRS
LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across seven states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michelle Sklodowski
[email protected]

SOURCE LRS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LRS CEO Matt Spencer Named One of the Nation's "Best and Brightest CEOs" by the National Association for Business Resources

LRS CEO Matt Spencer Named One of the Nation's "Best and Brightest CEOs" by the National Association for Business Resources

LRS is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Matt Spencer has been recognized as one of the "Best and Brightest CEOs in the Nation" by the...
LRS Acquires GHW to Expand Footprint in Indianapolis Market

LRS Acquires GHW to Expand Footprint in Indianapolis Market

LRS, one of the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling, and environmental solutions providers, today announced the acquisition of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Awards

Awards

Conservation & Recycling

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics