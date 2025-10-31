LRS Executive Leadership Team Recognized as One of the Nation's "Best and Brightest Leadership Teams"

The award, determined through an independent evaluation by NABR, assessed nominees across key performance categories including customer relationships, brand trust, financial growth, strategic planning, market adaptability, and people and process management. With more than 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest programs, NABR serves as a respected benchmark for leadership excellence across industries.

"This recognition reflects the dedication, vision, and unity of our leadership team," said Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS. "Our success as an organization stems from the strength of our people and our shared commitment to service, innovation, and sustainability. I am incredibly proud to lead such a talented and passionate group."

Under the direction of the executive leadership team, LRS has achieved record growth and expansion, strengthened its operational infrastructure, and accelerated its sustainability and digital transformation initiatives. Together, the team continues to position LRS as a leader in waste diversion, recycling, and environmental stewardship.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exemplary leadership of the executives at LRS," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. "We are excited to welcome their executive leadership team into the community of the nation's elite leaders who share ideas, practices, and a proven commitment to excellence."

The full list of Best and Brightest Leadership Teams in the Nation will be released in January 2026 and featured in Corp! Magazine.

LRS Executive Leadership Team:

Tony Cincotta | Steve Blythe |Corey Grauer | Dan Goldstein | Jim Karls | Joe Sturtz | Kate Daly | Patrick Whalen

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across seven states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Sklodowski

[email protected]

SOURCE LRS