LRTS Solutions Awarded 20 Year GSA Multiple Award Schedule, Expanding Federal Access to Mission-Critical Scientific, Engineering and Technical Services

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRTS Solutions, LLC, an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Lindahl Reed, Inc. and TechSource, LLC, is pleased to announce the award of a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract (Contract No. 47QRAA26D0066). The award provides federal agencies with a streamlined acquisition pathway to access LRTS Solutions' integrated capabilities in nuclear science, national security, energy resilience, environmental stewardship, infrastructure modernization, and mission support services.

Lindahl Reed TechSource Joint Venture

The GSA MAS contract represents a significant milestone for LRTS Solutions and expands the joint venture's ability to support federal customers across the Department of Energy (DOE), National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Department of War (DOW), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other civilian and national security agencies. The contract includes a broad portfolio of awarded Special Item Numbers (SINs) spanning engineering, energy, environmental remediation, technical consulting, acquisition support, facilities management, information technology, strategic planning, training, and professional services.

LRTS Solutions combines Lindahl Reed's expertise in energy innovation, infrastructure resilience, environmental stewardship, and mission support with TechSource's nationally recognized leadership in nuclear science, national security, weapons systems support, and classified program execution. Together, the joint venture offers federal customers access to more than 750 engineers, scientists, analysts, project managers, and subject matter experts capable of delivering solutions across some of the government's most complex and consequential missions.

"The award of our GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract is a major achievement for LRTS Solutions and an important step in our long-term growth strategy," said Shayne Naugle, Senior Vice President of Growth at Lindahl Reed. "This contract provides federal agencies with a fast, flexible, and trusted procurement pathway to access our integrated capabilities across energy, environmental, engineering, national security, and mission support services. We are excited to expand our support to existing customers while building new partnerships across the federal marketplace."

The contract positions LRTS Solutions to compete for task orders worldwide across multiple professional service disciplines and further strengthens the joint venture's ability to deliver best-value solutions set aside under small business and women-owned small business contracting programs. LRTS Solutions combines the agility of a high-performing small business with the infrastructure, management systems, and technical depth required to execute large-scale federal programs.

"The GSA MAS award is a testament to the strength of the partnership between Lindahl Reed and TechSource and the proven capabilities we bring to federal customers," said Brent Clark, Senior Vice President of Operations – East at TechSource." This contract vehicle expands our ability to support agencies with innovative, mission-focused solutions that improve performance, strengthen resilience, and advance national priorities."

About LRTS Solutions

LRTS Solutions, LLC is an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture formed by Lindahl Reed, Inc. and TechSource, LLC. The company delivers scientific, engineering, technical, environmental, energy, and mission support services to federal agencies nationwide. LRTS Solutions supports the nation's most critical missions through expertise in nuclear science and engineering, national security, environmental stewardship, energy innovation, infrastructure modernization, data analytics, acquisition support, and program management.

For more information, visit www.lrtssolutions.com.

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.