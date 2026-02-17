Lindahl Reed is proud to announce the appointment of John Crunkilton as Senior Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John joins the firm following a distinguished career shaping energy strategy and modernization across the Department of War, where he built and led multimillion‑dollar portfolios, authored foundational policies, and delivered innovative solutions that strengthened operational readiness across the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Office of the Secretary of Defense. His track record includes scaling Booz Allen Hamilton's Defense Energy business to more than 110 professionals and $50 million in annual revenue, establishing him as one of the nation's foremost experts in defense energy transformation.

John Crunkilton - Senior Director at Lindahl Reed

In his new role, John will lead Lindahl Reed's strategic expansion into the Department of War, guiding the development of new programs, partnerships, and mission‑aligned capabilities. Leveraging his deep experience in federal acquisition, contracting strategy, and cross‑functional team leadership, he will drive the firm's growth in areas such as energy and water resilience, mission readiness, logistics innovation, infrastructure modernization, and decision‑support analytics. John's background in securing major competitive awards, designing enterprise‑level energy programs, and advancing next‑generation technologies positions Lindahl Reed to deliver high‑impact solutions that meet the Department of War's evolving operational and installation needs.

Summary of John's Experience

John is a senior executive with more than three decades of experience in defense energy, federal acquisition, and mission‑critical infrastructure resilience. He is recognized for founding and scaling Booz Allen's Defense Energy business into a $50M enterprise with more than 110 professionals, consistently exceeding growth, profit, and performance targets. His leadership combines strategic foresight with hands‑on program execution, enabling him to guide complex portfolios and deliver solutions that strengthen national security.

His career is distinguished by shaping energy policy and modernization across the Department of War, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. John has authored foundational strategies, led development of more than $1B in energy resilience projects, and established multiple energy offices that continue to influence Department of War‑wide priorities. From designing the Air Force's inaugural energy strategy to building the Navy's first energy office and advancing next‑generation technologies, he has repeatedly delivered enterprise‑level transformation.

A former Division Chief and Unlimited Warrant Contracting Officer at DLA Energy, John brings deep acquisition expertise, technical credibility, and a proven ability to integrate engineering, data science, logistics, and financial analysis into cohesive, mission‑aligned solutions. His experience leading wargaming, developing advanced decision‑support tools, and managing global energy operations underscores his versatility and commitment to operational readiness. Across every role, he has demonstrated the ability to align diverse teams, navigate complex stakeholder environments, and drive initiatives that enhance resilience, reduce risk, and deliver lasting value to the warfighter.

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.