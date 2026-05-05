Lindahl Reed Awarded 5-Year NOAA BPA to Accelerate Infrastructure Modernization Across Marine and Aviation Operations

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, Inc. announced today it has been awarded a 5-year, multi-million dollar, single award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for analytic, technical, and advisory support services with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO).

The BPA enables Lindahl Reed to serve as an owner's representative and trusted integrator, supporting NOAA's infrastructure investment planning, acquisition strategy, and lifecycle management across ships, aircraft, facilities, and supporting systems.

"This award reflects a broader shift across federal agencies toward disciplined, data-driven infrastructure decisions," said Nicole Hough, Chief Executive Officer of Lindahl Reed. "NOAA's mission requires integrated planning and delivery across complex assets, and this BPA positions Lindahl Reed to support that at scale with independent, objective oversight."

The NOAA BPA adds to the foundation of Lindahl Reed's Infrastructure Modernization platform, where the firm operates as an independent owner's representative separate from design and construction execution to ensure objective analysis, unbiased decision support, and reduced risk. Through this BPA, Lindahl Reed will deliver:

Infrastructure planning and investment analysis

Program and portfolio management

Cost, financial, and risk analytics

Engineering and asset lifecycle support

Data, performance, and independent assessment

Environmental and mission support services

These capabilities support improved capital planning, accelerated acquisition timelines, and increased transparency across NOAA's infrastructure investments. The agreement includes a base year and four option years and allows NOAA to issue call orders for programmatic and project-level support across its infrastructure portfolio as for other authorized users.

Our role is to bring structure and clarity to complex infrastructure environments, aligning stakeholders, managing risk, and ensuring lifecycle performance," said Greg Raymond, Managing Director Energy, Platforms, and Infrastructure at Lindahl Reed. "We enable agencies to make confident investment decisions across portfolios that are critical to mission success."

The award reinforces Lindahl Reed's position in the federal infrastructure market as agencies modernize aging assets and program-level oversight. It strengthens the firm's role as a prime integrator working alongside federal clients and industry partners to deliver complex infrastructure outcomes.

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.