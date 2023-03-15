LS Networks and PocketiNet Expand Fiber in Waitsburg

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Networks and PocketiNet announced today the expansion of their fiber networks to Waitsburg, Washington. By combining their resources and expertise, the two companies will be able to provide high-speed, reliable internet connections of up to 2 Gbps to over 500 homes in rural Washington.

The planned acquisition of PocketiNet by LS Networks, announced in October 2022, is expected to close later this year. As of this date, LS Networks became a minority owner of the company and immediately joined forces with PocketiNet to expand its footprint. Starting in April, Waitsburg residents will have access to high-speed internet with more capacity for on-demand upgrades, allowing customers to experience the network's full capabilities from day one.

"We recognize the need for high-speed internet in rural areas, and Waitsburg is the first of many communities to benefit from our partnership with PocketiNet," said Randy Brogle, CEO of LS Networks. "Last year, we came together with a shared vision to invest in communities and empower the underserved, and today we are taking our first step in fulfilling that vision," he said.

"This marks the first joint expansion between PocketiNet and LS Networks," said Todd Brandenburg, PocketiNet Founder and CEO. "Each organization shares similar values to provide high-quality services to the communities we serve. I look forward to continuing our mission to bridge the digital divide across the Pacific Northwest."

"Through a collaborative effort with PocketiNet, the City of Waitsburg is excited to see high-speed fiber optic internet for citizens to utilize," said Randy Hinchliffe, City Administrator of Waitsburg, "I am optimistic for the quality of service this will offer to our local community."

Residents of Waitsburg can take advantage of the fast, reliable internet today by visiting www.pocketinet.com .

About LS Networks

LightSpeed Networks, Inc. (LS Networks) is a leading fiber network provider in the Pacific Northwest, delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity for businesses and homes in underserved and rural communities since 2005. With more than 7,800 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, its carrier-grade network delivers a robust portfolio of network connectivity services, including internet, Ethernet, voice and data solutions, helping to bridge the digital divide and empowering communities to thrive. For more information, visit lsnetworks.net.

About PocketiNet

PocketiNet Communications Inc. (PocketiNet) is a locally owned and operated internet service provider serving Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon since 2000. Providing communities with reliable, high-speed broadband services and leading-edge ancillary solutions, PocketiNet delivers fast, reliable Internet at an affordable price. For more information, visit pocketinet.com.

