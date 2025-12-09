LS Power Completes Acquisition of bp's US Onshore Wind Business

Addition of 1,300 MW of operating wind assets into LS Power affiliate Clearlight Energy enhances the firm's scale and supports LS Power's 'more of everything' approach to meeting demand.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LS Power, a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, today announced the completion of its acquisition of bp's US onshore wind business, BP Wind Energy North America Inc.

The acquisition adds ~1,300 MW net ownership of operating onshore wind capacity across 10 projects to LS Power's diversified portfolio of renewable, energy storage, flexible natural gas, and renewable fuels assets. With this addition, LS Power operates more than 22,300 MW of American-based generation capacity along with more than 780 miles of high-voltage transmission lines.

"Completing this acquisition reflects our ability to identify and execute on opportunities that address today's most pressing energy challenges," said Paul Segal, Chief Executive Officer of LS Power. "With electricity demand surging and new development timelines extending, operating assets that can deliver clean, reliable power at meaningful scale are increasingly critical. We're taking a 'more of everything' approach, pursuing opportunities across the energy landscape that help meet growing energy demand and position our renewable platforms for long-term growth."

bp Wind Energy will be integrated into Clearlight Energy, one of LS Power's renewable generation platforms operating across the U.S. and Canada. Clearlight Energy now manages ~4,300 MW of wind, solar, and battery storage assets, strengthening its capabilities as a leading independent renewable operator in North America.

The acquired projects—located across Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Idaho—expand Clearlight Energy's national footprint and enhance the diversity of its operating fleet.

The transaction closed on December 9, 2025, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor and Barclays and Santander served as financial advisors to LS Power on the acquisition.

About Clearlight Energy

Clearlight Energy, an LS Power company established in 2025, operates a ~4,300 MW portfolio of utility scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects across North America. Clearlight focuses on providing operational excellence to supply critical energy capacity and meet growing demand.

About LS Power

Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission, and energy expansion solutions. Since inception, LS Power has developed or acquired 50,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage, and natural gas-fired facilities. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission with an additional 350+ miles currently under construction or development. LS Power actively invests in and scales businesses that are meeting the growing needs of the energy expansion, including electric vehicle charging, demand response, microgrids, renewable fuels, and waste-to-energy platforms. Over the years, LS Power has raised more than $75 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

