LSAC Initiates Search for New President and CEO

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will soon begin a rigorous search for its next president and CEO. Following seven years of dedicated and successful service as LSAC's president and CEO, Kellye Testy will assume the role as executive director and CEO of the Association of American Law Schools effective July 1, 2024.

The LSAC Board of Trustees expresses its deep gratitude to President Testy for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment during her tenure. Under her guidance, LSAC doubled down on its access and equity mission, navigated many complex challenges, and expanded its understanding of how LSAC can help students, schools, and the legal profession. Susan Krinsky, LSAC's executive vice president for operations and chief of staff, will serve as the organization's interim CEO until a new president and CEO is appointed by the board.

The LSAC Board of Trustees is committed to identifying a new leader who will build upon the organization's success and drive its continued innovation. The incoming president and CEO will be tasked with providing visionary leadership, advancing LSAC's mission, growing and diversifying LSAC's offerings for individuals and schools, strengthening member and stakeholder relations, and collaborating with other mission-aligned organizations.

"We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for LSAC, and we are seeking a dynamic leader who shares our passion for legal education and the profession," said Marcilynn Burke, chair of the LSAC Board of Trustees. "We will select as the next president and CEO someone who will lead with integrity, inspire our team, and propel LSAC towards even greater achievements."

The search process will be conducted with assistance from executive search firm Isaacson, Miller and a search committee co-chaired by LSAC board members Marcilynn Burke and Rebecca Scheller. The search committee will prioritize candidates with a proven track record of leadership in legal education, a strategic vision for growth, and a commitment to LSAC's mission and goals.

Based on input from LSAC board members and staff, and other stakeholders, the search committee will develop a position profile and nomination and application process that will be posted on the Isaacson, Miller webpage for this search: https://www.imsearch.com/open-searches/law-school-admission-council/president-and-chief-executive-officer.

The LSAC Board of Trustees aims to appoint the next president and CEO by the end of the calendar year.

About LSAC:

LSAC is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to advance law and justice by promoting access, equity, and fairness in law school admission and supporting the learning journey from prelaw through practice.

SOURCE Law School Admission Council