LSAC Launches Major Initiative to Help Open the "Gateway to Justice" to All

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellye Testy, president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council, has announced a major initiative to increase access to law and education for students of all backgrounds.

The campaign, Be Indivisible, aims to build a broad and diverse pipeline of prospective law school students. The campaign is now live and includes compelling stories from current law students and young lawyers, describing their journeys to law school and the impact they intend to have. The campaign is designed to inspire more people to consider a career in law and equip them for success in their pursuit of law school.

The launch highlighted the first day of LSAC's Annual Meeting and Educational Conference in Boston. The theme of the conference — which is being attended by more than 600 law school admission professionals, deans, and administrators — is "Gateway to Justice." Testy emphasized that the theme is a reminder that legal education plays a paramount role in advancing access, addressing the structural inequities that still exist throughout society, and ultimately "bending the arc" toward justice.

"LSAC is committed to ensuring that a legal education is accessible to everyone who wishes to pursue it," Testy said. "From putting a spotlight on the doors that are opened by a law degree, to streamlining the admission process for candidates and law schools, to providing new tools for taking the LSAT, our organization remains steadfastly committed to increasing diversity in the legal profession — and, in turn, ensuring that the 'Gateway to Justice' remains open to all."

Testy also provided an update on the upcoming launch of the first-ever digital version of the Law School Admission Test, which will launch with the July 15 administration. More than 20,000 test takers have now registered for the July test, and that number is expected to grow before registration closes June 4. While the content of the Digital LSAT is the same as previous paper-and-pencil versions, the Digital LSAT includes numerous features designed to increase accessibility for candidates. Extensive testing of the digital format has ensured that the transition will be smooth and intuitive for test takers.

Additionally, the writing portion of the test, now known as LSAT Writing, has been separated from the rest of the exam and can now be taken at a time and place of the test taker's choosing, which shortens the test day and eases the burden on candidates.

Finally, Testy announced the next generation of LSAC's proprietary online admission platform, which will be called LSAC Connex. This platform is specifically built for law schools and will be enhanced with the power of an industry-leading CRM solution from Microsoft. LSAC Connex will provide an integrated view across many roles, including admission, marketing, communications, and others involved throughout the enrollment journey. Users will have the ability to turn insight into action, with all the information they need at their fingertips.

