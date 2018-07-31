LSBF Launches Global Accounting Initiative to Combine Top Academic Awards with Professional ACCA Qualification

LONDON, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The degree will combine ACCA programmes with business courses from institutions around the world

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) has today announced the Global Bundling initiative, launching the MSc in Global Accounting (provided by The University of Law) combined with LSBF's ACCA course; and in collaboration with international partners.

LSBF's Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) courses are combined with business or finance related degree programmes from international higher education providers. These collaborations will create a range of programmes bringing together accountancy, finance and business in a unique educational blend.

The degree programmes will provide in-depth knowledge of the key aspects of accounting, with an additional focus on the global business environment. The content and structure of the course are inspired by the need for graduates to enter the workforce with a broad set of skills in business and finance. This is intended to improve their career opportunities, benefitting from the educational offer provided by the vast range of institutions partnered with LSBF around the globe.

Starting in November 2019, the programme has been designed in collaboration with The University of Law (providing the MSc degree), Toronto School of Management (TSoM), LSBF Singapore, Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) and Concordia University Chicago. Each institution has paired at least one of its existing business programme with LSBF's ACCA courses. These degrees will prepare students to sit the ACCA papers which are required to qualify as chartered accountants, whilst also gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to aspire to a wide range of roles in finance.

The programmes will be delivered on campus by all institutions, as well as being available online through the e-learning platform, InterActive Pro. This is to offer flexible solutions for students and professionals looking to gain a further qualification, with new intakes in December, March and June.

LSBF has been offering ACCA courses since the school's inception in 2003, preparing hundreds of students to achieve the accountancy professional qualification and go on to succeed with a career in accountancy and finance.

Rob Sowerby, Director of Professional Courses at LSBF, said: "LSBF is committed to providing programmes that prepare students with the skills and insights necessary to succeed in the finance and accountancy industry.

"With the Global Bundling initiative, our partners will bring their experience in international business teaching, adding value to the educational offer available to our students. They will now have access to a greater wealth of opportunities, having been trained to succeed in a wide range of careers in finance."

About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF)

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) is a global provider of professional, executive, vocational and higher education. With campuses in the UK and internationally, LSBF offers industry-relevant programmes that are tailored to the career goals of today's students and professionals.

Under the royal patronage of Prince Michael of Kent, LSBF has a powerful e-learning platform and over 130 programmes, covering industries from fashion to finance. LSBF is also a Queen's Awards for Enterprise winner, one of the highest business accolades in the United Kingdom.

SOURCE London School of Business and Finance (LSBF)