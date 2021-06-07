LSC Communications' Book Division Renamed Lakeside Book Company

NORWALK, Conn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSC Communications announced today that its Book Division, the largest book producer in the United States, will now operate as Lakeside Book Company ("Lakeside"). In addition to book manufacturing, Lakeside provides distribution, sales and marketing services, as well as IP and brand protection technology for book publishers and others requiring premium quality print and distribution-related services. The new name of the Book Division as Lakeside Book Company is rooted in the company's rich history and marks a renewed commitment to providing best-in-class printing and fulfillment services.

"Lakeside Book Company represents the best of our past and the opportunity to build on that foundation and write our future as the go-to book producer for publishers large and small. The Lakeside name is a nod to our roots and symbolic of the trust our company has earned to help stories of all kinds be shared. We have taken the opportunity to revisit our company values and align ourselves around the true purpose of our business: crafting books for readers and serving our publishing customers," says Dave McCree, CEO of Lakeside Book Company.

Lakeside Book Company is a nod to Lakeside Classics, the longest running, continuous series of books in America and the only work published under the Lakeside Press imprint. A tradition that dates back to 1903 when T.E. Donnelley, son of the founder and president of RR Donnelley & Sons Company, began giving special edition books as gifts each holiday season. The Lakeside name is synonymous with tradition and evokes the past while recognizing the evolution of the books division from part of RR Donnelley to LSC Communications and now as Lakeside Book Company.

The renaming of the company is the next milestone in what has been a transformative year for the business. In 2020, Atlas Holdings acquired LSC Communications. Atlas operates a global family of manufacturing, distribution, service, and trading businesses. Having operated in the printing and paper industries for decades, Atlas is the ideal partner for LSC, including Lakeside Book Company.

Lakeside Book Company has established four core values that are critical to fulfill the company's mission of crafting books and services that are meaningful: vision, initiative, craftsmanship, and collaboration. These values represent what Lakeside Book Company believes are vital to creating quality printed content and providing valuable services to its customers. Lakeside will continue to be at the forefront of providing the best and most innovative solutions for storytellers around the world in this new chapter, just like its legacy brands have done for more than a century.

About Lakeside Book Company

In 1864, R.R. Donnelley started as a partner at a small printing company in Chicago. In the years that followed, he grew the company into one of the largest and most trusted printing service providers in the world. As the decades passed, the company continuously expanded its services, and in 2016, LSC Communications was spun out to offer specialized solutions to publishers, brands, retailers, and merchandisers. In 2020, Atlas Holdings acquired LSC Communications and in 2021, rebranded its Book division the Lakeside Book Company.

The company mission states: "We are committed to crafting books and services that are meaningful. We take pride in the challenge of fulfilling our customers' visions."

For more information, please visit www.lakesidebookcompany.com.

