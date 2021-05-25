LSG and Klear.ai Announce Partnership

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSG , a LegalTech company based in Miami, FL, announced today a partnership with Klear.ai , a 4aiSoft analytics company based in Cypress, CA. Joining forces to provide Klear.ai's predictive analytics solution through LSG's enterprise legal management tool, the companies will help legal departments predict claims risk, fraud and the likelihood of litigation soon after FNOL.

Legal Solutions Group, LSG, offers legal software and outsourcing services that helps enterprises modernize their legal operations while reducing ALAE. The company deploys solutions such as legal spend and matter management software coupled with legal bill review to automate inefficient manual tasks within the legal and claims departments, thereby improving clients' bottom-line profit margins.

"We are excited about the partnership with Klear.ai and believe it adds a whole new dimension to our legal solutions," said Gary Roy Markham, CEO, LSG. "By enabling our clients' claim adjusters to inform their decision-making with predictive analytics on whether to settle early or go the distance in litigation, we can reduce ALAE and indemnity."

LSG has been offering legal spend and matter management focused legal platforms to insurance firms, self-insured companies and third-party administrators for over 17 years, working with the likes of Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel and IBM over the course of its history. The company's latest development is the ExpenseCore Legal™ platform, providing clients with automated workflows for managing all aspects of legal operations.

"We couldn't be more pleased to announce this partnership with LSG. Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of our collective litigation solutions placing clients on the best path toward successful and early resolution." said Brijesh Kumar, CEO, 4aiSoft. "At Klear.ai we are fully committed to ensuring a high standard of service and to providing the best possible experience to clients."

Klear.ai offers the KlearAnalytics™ state-of-the-art analytics platform powered by Artificial Intelligence to identify high-risk claims & efficiency gains in a fraction of the time. The company's machine learning algorithms are designed to provide a range of integrated, optimized artiﬁcial intelligence solutions for claims and insurance products.

About LSG

About Klear.ai

Klear.ai is a dynamic organization helping clients unlock their valuable reserve of insurance data with fully optimized AI/ML models and tailored automation, delivering highly effective approaches to the most pressing issues faced by Risk Managers and other Insurance Professionals for Carriers, Risk Pools, JPAs and Self-Insured organizations.

