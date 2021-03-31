LSI 2021 Emerging Medtech Summit to include 400+ Investors, Innovators and Strategics

The LSI Emerging Medtech Summit is focused on connecting startups that developed the most innovative medical products with active investors and strategic buyers for thought-provoking discussions around the future of medtech. Despite challenges from the pandemic, the medical device community has raised over $15.3 billion in 614 deals in 2020, surpassing biopharma deal volume in a historic first. How to propel this growth will be a hot topic at the summit.

"In 20 years of hosting medtech investment and partnering events, we've never seen such a large turnout of engaged, active investors looking for deal flow," says Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. "Clearly, there is a lot of capital looking for early stage medtech investments. The lineup of CEOs presenting at this event will not disappoint investors."

During a 10-minute presentation, startups will be able to explain their innovative medical devices that focus on some of the industry's trending areas, like robotics, artificial intelligence, digital, mobile health, neurostimulation, neuromodulation, and cardiovascular, to a group of investors that include venture capitalists and strategics. In turn, investors can begin discussions to acquire the technology, the intellectual property, or the company as a whole.

LSI analysts have vetted presenting companies based on their technologies, stage, and management teams. This year's group of seasoned presenters has more than $188 billion in exits and is looking for $1.8 billion in new capital to grow their current medtech startups and continue innovating medical devices.

Startup CEOs will present either in person at the venue or virtually through the partnering software, and participants can view these presentations in-person at the venue or via livestream from a remote location using the event's partnering software. Attendees will also be able to schedule time with other attendees for one-on-one meetings either in person at the venue or through one of the engaging virtual options.

This event has drawn the attention of a staggering number of investors, strategics, and service providers , including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbott, Intuitive Surgical, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, NEA, USVP, JJDC, Gilde, Sante, SV Health Investors, Canaan, and Domain, that are looking to establish relationships with participating startups.

In addition to the startup presentations, the agenda also includes a fireside chat with Paul LaViolette, Managing Partner, SV Health Investors, Medtech Convergence Fund, and panels featuring industry leaders and experts. Medtech's top KOLs, SMEs, investors, strategics, and innovators will come together to discuss:

"Medtech 3.0 & Creating Unicorns" - Scott Huennekens , Executive Chairman, Acutus Medical

, Executive Chairman, Acutus Medical "Investing in Medtech Innovation: What Do VCs Want?" - Lisa Carmel , VP Strategy, Ximedica

, VP Strategy, Ximedica "Medtech VC & Corporate Investing Trends" - Kwame Ulmer , Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health

, Venture Partner, Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health "Dealmaking & Strategic Partnering in the COVID Era" - David Uffer, Sr Partner, VP, Alira Health

"How (& When) to Engage Corporates" - Nicholas Pachuda, Innovation & New Ventures, Pure Medtech Advisors

"Medtech SPACs: Hunting for Startups" - Rak Mehta , Vice Chairman, J.P. Morgan

, Vice Chairman, J.P. Morgan "Family Office & Angel Money : The Inside Track"

: The Inside Track" "Opportunities in the Drive Towards Intelligent Surgery" - Daniel Teo , Managing Partner, Hunniwell Lake

Last year's attendees have been enthusiastic in their praise of the annual event:

"By far the best medical device investment conference I've been to, and I've been to plenty. I've worn the hat of the innovator, investor, and the founder. This is a must-attend if you want to meet with senior investors and dealmakers," says Manny Villafana , Founder St. Jude Medical, ATS, Cardiac Pacemakers, CEO, Medical 21.

, Founder St. Jude Medical, ATS, Cardiac Pacemakers, CEO, Medical 21. "We presented at the 2020 LSI event which led to a new (and previously non-existent) relationship with USVP. As a direct result, we just closed a $21.5 million round led by USVP. A huge thank you to LSI for putting on this meeting and hosting an incredible platform that connects innovators with investors," says Matt Ahearn , President & COO, Shoulder Innovations.

round led by USVP. A huge thank you to LSI for putting on this meeting and hosting an incredible platform that connects innovators with investors," says , President & COO, Shoulder Innovations. "Incredible discussion from terrific leaders that showed transparency and honesty from years of the highest executive experience. They were able to speak to the startup community, with many of them living it in their own start-up these days. People are what make the difference - powerful theme!" says Kenneth Ross , Medical Group Manager, Evonik Corporation.

, Medical Group Manager, Evonik Corporation. "We were very excited by the tremendous turnout at EMS 2020 and are happy to be returning as sponsors again in 2021. The overall quality of presenting companies far exceeded our expectations. The LSI team put together the premier medtech conference on the West Coast, and we expect it will only get better each year," says Dave Mildrew , Managing Director, BioQuest.

, Managing Director, BioQuest. "It was a great experience. I was apprehensive as a smaller company with a smaller ask but investors requested meetings with us, and we walked away with a number of new possibilities," says Josh Rabinowitz , CEO, Articulate Labs.

, CEO, Articulate Labs. "It was truly a great opportunity to engage and meet with many innovative companies and industry professionals in a well-organized and dynamic environment!" says Per Persson , CEO, Acarix.

, CEO, Acarix. "Very rarely is there an opportunity for well-vetted, early-stage companies to present to so many qualified investors in one location and still have time to socialize and learn. And what a location it is," says Tony Titus , Vice President, Business Development, ProPrio Vision.

, Vice President, Business Development, ProPrio Vision. "The event was phenomenal. I liked the mix of investors to companies. The investor quality was well vetted," says Bogart Parra-Granados, Family Office Investor, RD Heritage Group.

COVID Safety Protocols

To address COVID-19 risks, LSI has adopted an On-Site Health & Safety Plan , with Jared T. Williams, MD serving as the on-site Medical & Safety Director. The summit will utilize the entire Ritz Carlton indoor and outdoor meeting space to ensure in person participants are able to socially distance and will follow both CDC and Ritz Carlton guidelines and safety protocols, which include face masks, COVID testing and temperature checks. There will also be an on-site staff responsible for monitoring attendees, as well as cleaning and sanitizing the meeting space throughout the summit.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI):

LSI is a medical technology focused market intelligence & consulting company. We help medtech executives make informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities and the competitive landscape.

