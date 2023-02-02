LSI and MedtechWomen Strengthen Partnership with New Member Additions

Partnership adds four LSI team members to MedtechWomen and elevates the 501(c)(3) organization as a sponsor of LSI USA '23

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Intelligence (LSI), the Medtech Market Intelligence company, today announced an expanded partnership with MedtechWomen, the leading organization dedicated to highlighting and connecting women leaders in medtech. With the partnership, the following four LSI team members officially become members of MedtechWomen:

Kelly Williams, Vice President of Business Development

Maricela Almonte, Director of Operations

Rebekah Murrietta, Director of Media

Amber Hatchell, Operations Associate

MedtechWomen was founded in 2010 by medtech executives to connect, educate and inspire fellow medtech women by creating an ongoing content-driven, solutions-oriented dialogue on the future of the medtech industry. The 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to highlighting and promoting underrepresented medtech leaders, inclusive of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities.

"I'm honored to join the distinguished MedtechWomen community and am eager to continue connecting with like-minded women in our industry," said Williams. "MedtechWomen is a unique forum for women in our industry to be exposed to diverse perspectives, celebrate and learn from each other's wins, and serve as role models for future leaders. Our partnership with MedtechWomen reinforces LSI's core belief that we rise by lifting others. Together, we will promote and advance the careers of women in this dynamic industry and continue to shape the future of medtech."

"It's my pleasure to welcome these four leaders to our organization and deepen our relationship with LSI," said Jessica Richter, Member of the Board of Directors at MedtechWomen and Executive Vice President, Regulatory, Clinical & Quality Systems at Veranex Solutions. "LSI's commitment to showcasing diverse leaders, paired with their global community, world-class events, and opportunities for thought partnership make them valuable allies in our mission to connect, educate, and inspire women in medtech. We look forward to continuing to work together to advance our shared goals and create a brighter future through medtech."

The announcement comes ahead of "LSI USA '23," LSI's flagship partnering event held annually in Dana Point, California. The event will bring together more than 1,000 top innovators, investors and strategics and 250 vetted presenting companies at the world-class Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

MedtechWomen will be an official sponsor of LSI USA '23. Event attendees can meet the organization's leadership team and hear how they are advancing healthcare at the MedtechWomen sponsored networking breakfast on March 21st at 7:00am (open to all registered attendees).

Registration for LSI USA '23 is open, with limited spots still available. To view the agenda and register, visit www.ls-intel.com.

About Life ScIence Intelligence (LSI)

LSI helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI's ecosystem of market research, media, and partnering events, medtech leaders can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. For over 15 years, medtech's global leaders have trusted LSI to cultivate world-class partnering experiences and provide trusted market research and advisory. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

For more information, visit www.ls-intel.com and follow Life Science Intelligence - LSI on LinkedIn .

About MedtechWomen

MedtechWomen is a 510(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization dedicated to highlighting and connecting women leaders in medical devices and diagnostics. The organization was founded in 2010 when a group of women acted on their vision of bringing together sector leaders and policymakers to discuss real-world solutions to the most challenging issues in the medical technology industry today. They enlisted the support of their mentors and a broadening circle of colleagues to bring this vision to reality, resulting in the inaugural MedtechVision conference in 2011.

Founders and organizing members of MedtechWomen are innovators from across the U.S. in varied aspects of the medtech sector including business leaders, financial investors, researchers, physicians and experts in new product commercialization. For more information please visit www.medtechwomen.org.

