LSINC to sell in the Middle East through new partnership with PRO TECHnology

News provided by

LSINC

07 Dec, 2023, 16:34 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSINC® Corporation, based in Huntsville, AL, is proud to announce a new partnership with PRO TECHnology – one of the first companies to introduce UV printing in its region – to sell its line of direct-to-object digital printers in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. PRO TECHnology, based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, will be LSINC's exclusive dealer in the region, selling and servicing the LSINC line of printers that print directly on cylindrical and tapered objects.

Continue Reading
LSINC and PRO TECHnology announce partnership
LSINC and PRO TECHnology announce partnership

LSINC's award-winning line of printers include: the PeriQ360, the fastest production unit in its class with the ability to print four items at a time on clear or opaque media; the PeriOne, which is groundbreaking in functionality and speed among other single spindle units on the market today; and the Perivallo360m, that prints along the curve of contoured media.

"I'm thrilled to solidify this partnership," exclaimed LSINC Founder and CEO Alicia Ryan. "We set a goal of taking our printers worldwide, and PRO TECHnology is absolutely the partner we want in the MENA region! I couldn't be more impressed with the focus they have on innovative solutions in the digital print realm."

From vibrant signage to intricate design applications, PRO TECHnology's commitment to pushing technological boundaries continues to elevate businesses in the region. LSINC's printers continue that mission.

Jamal Maraqa, Founder and Managing Director of PRO TECHnology, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and the innovative solutions LSINC brings to the table. "Being the exclusive distributor of LSINC in the MENA region is a game-changer for us. LSINC's 360-degree direct-to-object print using eco-friendly digital inks is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity. We look forward to introducing these exciting capabilities to our clients and enhancing their experience with digital printing solutions."

LSINC and PRO TECHnology will be together presenting the latest in printing technology at FESPA Middle East at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on January 29-31, 2024.

About LSINC Corporation: At LSINC® Corporation, IDEAS TO REALITY is not just our tag line, it's what we do for corporations around the globe. LSINC provides innovative approaches to everyday manufacturing challenges. This spirit of innovation has led to the development of the Perivallo360m®, PeriQ360™, and PeriOne™ direct-to-object printers. LSINC also provides consulting and engineering services to seamlessly integrate our technology into your current manufacturing operation or bring your manufacturing ideas to reality through our consulting and custom engineering engagements. Learn more at www.LSINC.com

About PRO TECHnology: Established in Dubai in February 1998, PRO TECHnology celebrates 25 years as a prominent IT & digital Printing leader in the Middle East. Our journey reflects a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and solutions, spanning system integration, cyber security, distribution, retail, and advanced printing applications. Proudly serving the MENA markets, PRO TECHnology is synonymous with premium products and innovative solutions. As we mark this milestone, our dedication to diversity, accountability, and market adaptability underscores our position as a trusted source for unparalleled technology advancements in the region. Learn more at www.protech.ae

SOURCE LSINC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.