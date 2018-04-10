LSNE Announces Expansion Of Its Current Capabilities And QC Laboratory Space

LSNE's expansion plan includes 38,000 square feet of new QC laboratory space and centralized warehouse. Additionally, in conjunction with this expansion, LSNE will add approximately 20 new full-time positions. LSNE's current QC lab will remain fully operational to avoid any interruption to ongoing customer services.

"In response to the strong momentum our business has demonstrated over the past several years, we are pleased to announce this new expansion plan," says Thomas McGrath, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory at LSNE. "With the opening of the new, state-of-the-art laboratory, we will be well positioned to increase our analytical and microbiology capabilities to continue to support our clients and their clinical and commercial products. We have received increased customer demand over the last few years, and with the support of the Permira Funds, we are now able to increase our position as a full-service provider for parenteral products."

The laboratory building, located on LSNE's campus, will also house LSNE'S newly renovated centralized warehouse to support the company's continued growth, including the offering of longer term product storage for our clients. The laboratory and warehouse are scheduled to be validated and operational during Q2 2018. Additional information will be available on LSNE's website to follow the progress of the expansion.

About LSNE

LSNE is a contract development and manufacturing organization with facilities located in Bedford and Manchester, NH. LSNE has been providing lyophilization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries since 1997- specializing in a wide range of services such as process development and cGMP fill/finish and lyophilization. Through the thoughtful integration of three manufacturing facilities, qualified staffing and a proven regulatory history, LSNE is strategically positioned to provide services for clinical through commercial supply. LSNE offers both the flexible approach commonly required with research and development scale projects, as well as the cGMP framework necessary for late stage clinical and commercial manufacturing. Our experienced development, operations, quality and project management teams work in unison to evaluate our client's project objectives and to recommend an optimal path forward to achieve easier regulatory submissions and a faster time to market.

