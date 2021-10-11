LSNE Doubles Lyophilization Capacity at LSNE-Madison

BEDFORD, N.H., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSNE Contract Manufacturing, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announces it has doubled its sterile drug product lyophilization capacity at its Madison, Wisconsin parenteral manufacturing facility, with the installation of a new lyophilizer. The Madison capacity increase is one step in a strategic company-wide lyophilization expansion plan adding capacity to all existing facilities.

"In response to our clients' needs, we have expanded our lyophilization capacity. There continues to be an uptick in their demand for lyophilization and we accelerated our plans to add capacity to be ready this month," explains Doug Craig, Site Head at LSNE-Madison.

As a leader in lyophilization services, LSNE is capitalizing on its expertise and high-speed fill line at the Wisconsin cGMP sterile drug product manufacturing facility to bring on a new 120 ft2 commercial lyophilizer. This new lyophilizer is equipped with redundant systems to best protect high value Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and doubles the lyophilization capacity at the site. This added capacity will help address long industry timelines for lyophilization and support our clients ever-increasing capacity demands.

About LSNE

LSNE is a privately held company with six GMP facilities – four located in New Hampshire, one in Wisconsin and one located in León, Spain. LSNE has been providing contract lyophilization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries since 1997, specializing in a wide range of services including process cycle development, fill-finish and lyophilization (for vials, pre-filled syringes and dropper bottles for ophthalmics), and analytical testing. Through the thoughtful integration of six processing facilities, qualified staffing, and extensive manufacturing history, LSNE is strategically positioned to provide products and services for clinical through commercial supply for pharmaceuticals --and medical devices to a global market.

