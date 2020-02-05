LSNE Expands Vial Filling And Lyophilization Capacity With Isolator Technology

"With the backing of the Permira Funds, LSNE continues to invest in increasing our capabilities and capacity with new state-of-the-art facilities and equipment," said Damon Abernathy, Vice President of Operations at LSNE. The new facilities will help LSNE meet customer demand and industry advancements in aseptic processing. CGMP production at 7 Commerce will begin in the second half of 2021 creating growth opportunities for current employees and bringing new jobs to the state of New Hampshire.