LSNE Expands Vial Filling And Lyophilization Capacity With Isolator Technology
Bedford Campus Adds to Commercial Capacity with High-Speed Fill Line and Large-Scale Freeze-Dryers
Feb 05, 2020, 06:00 ET
BEDFORD, N.H., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSNE Contract Manufacturing, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, broke ground on a 26,000 square foot addition of its existing 7 Commerce facility on the Bedford, New Hampshire campus. This expansion further increases LSNE's commercial drug product manufacturing capacity and is an integral part of LSNE's overall growth and customer service strategy. The addition will feature a high-speed six head Bausch+Ströbel aseptic vial filling line, Ziel isolator, and multiple large-scale commercial freeze-dryers with automated loading/unloading.
"With the backing of the Permira Funds, LSNE continues to invest in increasing our capabilities and capacity with new state-of-the-art facilities and equipment," said Damon Abernathy, Vice President of Operations at LSNE. The new facilities will help LSNE meet customer demand and industry advancements in aseptic processing. CGMP production at 7 Commerce will begin in the second half of 2021 creating growth opportunities for current employees and bringing new jobs to the state of New Hampshire.
About LSNE
LSNE is a privately held company with six GMP facilities – four in New Hampshire, one in Wisconsin and one in León, Spain. LSNE has provided contract lyophilization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries since 1997, specializing in a wide range of services including lyophilization cycle development, cGMP fill finish, and lyophilization. Through the thoughtful integration of six processing facilities, qualified staffing, and an extensive manufacturing history, LSNE is strategically positioned to provide products and services for clinical through commercial supply for pharmaceuticals and medical devices to a multi-national market.
Media Contact
Jeff Clement
Vice President of Business Development
(603) 668-5763
info@lyophilization.com
www.lyophilization.com
