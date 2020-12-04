LSO / Lone Star Overnight Announces Annual General Rate Increase (GRI), Effective Jan. 1, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSO / Lone Star Overnight, the Southwest's leading regional parcel carrier, is announcing a general rate increase (GRI), effective Jan. 1, 2021, that will average 4.9%. This announcement follows the earlier rate increase announcements from FedEx and UPS.

Lone Star Overnight Announces Annual General Rate Increase (GRI)

Richard M. Metzler, LSO President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Overall, LSO rates continue to be less expensive than FedEx and UPS for 2021. Also, we have slashed rates on heavier next day 10:30 a.m. service and are now ~52% less than FedEx and UPS. We are also 47% less expensive than FedEx and UPS for next day by 3:00 p.m. and nearly 16% less for heavier Ground packages."

Metzler went on to say, "ShipMatrix has recently reported that FedEx and UPS Ground on-time service levels have been in the 96-97% range when we were consistently at 98% or higher. Also, ShipMatrix reported that since FedEx suspended its guaranteed delivery commitment earlier this year, its Priority Overnight (next by 10:30 a.m.) on-time service levels have been in the 80s. Our customers, and theirs, continue to tell us that LSO has better on-time reliability, is less expensive, and has proven to be more flexible; especially during the pandemic."

About LSO / Lone Star Overnight

We provide reliable, efficient Parcel delivery services in Texas, Oklahoma, parts of Louisiana, and Southeastern New Mexico, plus the country of Mexico. There are over 31 million people who live in our service area and is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States for e-commerce sales. LSO provides next-day and day-definite guaranteed deliveries, along with live, local customer support. We also deliver some of the highest on-time reliability levels and lowest damage rates in the parcel industry.

See lso.com/rates for details.

Media Contact:

John Cronin

Phone: 512-813-7314

Email: [email protected]

