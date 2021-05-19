LSO Final Mile Rebrands and Reclaims Original Express Courier International Name
May 19, 2021, 11:13 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSO Final Mile, a leading custom logistics, e-commerce and final mile delivery company operating in eight states across the Southeast, today announced that it has rebranded the company and reclaims its original name Express Courier International (ECI). The name change comes after LSO Final Mile's partner company, Lonestar Overnight, was acquired by WeGo Logistics in the fourth quarter of 2020. Effective immediately, LSO Final Mile will be known as Express Courier International.
The change represents the company's renewed focus on exceptional customer service, expertise in driving innovations needed to shape the future of final mile through digital technology solutions and its expansion into e-commerce delivery. To coincide with the rebrand, Express Courier International launched a new website, reflective of the new brand, visual identity, and improved customer interface. ECI can be found online at:
"We are excited to announce our rebrand and return to our original name, which has more than three decades brand recognition in our space. The name change reflects our company's renewed focus on delivering best-in-class final mile delivery and the addition of e-commerce solutions to our services," said Terry Douglas, Express Courier International CEO. "We recently completed a two-year project to optimize operational efficiency and expand capacity. We've significantly increased our investment in new technology, marketing, and our senior leadership team as we push for aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond."
Sherrie Bourgoyne, VP of Sales for ECI, who has been with the company for 34 years adds, "I'm excited that we are reclaiming our Express Courier name because it has such strong brand recognition and loyalty in our markets. Our recent improvements focus on better customer experience. We're ready to deliver excellence for new and existing customers and are excited to have dedicated branch locations landing pages for all of our branches."
About Express Courier International
Founded in Memphis, Tennessee in 1984, Express Courier International has grown from one employee and five drivers to over 250 employees and 750+ driver contractors, delivering more than 14 million orders a year throughout the Southeast. Our footprint includes 26 branch locations in eight states (Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma). Over the years ECI transformed from a courier to a custom logistics and shipping company providing innovative, cost effective final mile, e-commerce, and supply chain solutions.
