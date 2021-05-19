LSO Final Mile Rebrands and Reclaims Original Express Courier International Name

LSO Final Mile, a leading regional courier and delivery company, has rebranded as Express Courier International. Tweet this

www.ExpressCourierIntl.com.

"We are excited to announce our rebrand and return to our original name, which has more than three decades brand recognition in our space. The name change reflects our company's renewed focus on delivering best-in-class final mile delivery and the addition of e-commerce solutions to our services," said Terry Douglas, Express Courier International CEO. "We recently completed a two-year project to optimize operational efficiency and expand capacity. We've significantly increased our investment in new technology, marketing, and our senior leadership team as we push for aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond."

Sherrie Bourgoyne, VP of Sales for ECI, who has been with the company for 34 years adds, "I'm excited that we are reclaiming our Express Courier name because it has such strong brand recognition and loyalty in our markets. Our recent improvements focus on better customer experience. We're ready to deliver excellence for new and existing customers and are excited to have dedicated branch locations landing pages for all of our branches."

About Express Courier International

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee in 1984, Express Courier International has grown from one employee and five drivers to over 250 employees and 750+ driver contractors, delivering more than 14 million orders a year throughout the Southeast. Our footprint includes 26 branch locations in eight states (Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma). Over the years ECI transformed from a courier to a custom logistics and shipping company providing innovative, cost effective final mile, e-commerce, and supply chain solutions.

