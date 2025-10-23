LSPedia Achieves "In Process" FedRAMP® Designation to Support Compliance and Data Security in the Public Sector

LSPedia's OneScan Vault will give federal agencies the efficiency, reliability, and infrastructure resilience they need to meet regulatory standards and patient needs

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading supplier of SaaS solutions for pharmaceutical compliance, serialization, and traceability, today announced it has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) "In Process" designation at the Moderate level. LSPedia and its OneScan Vault solution are now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Meeting this milestone reflects LSPedia's commitment to improving operational productivity, regulatory adherence, and supply chain management with innovative, AI-driven technologies. LSPedia expects to attain Authority to Operate (ATO) status in the coming months. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is LSPedia's sponsor and partner in the ATO process.

Federal agencies and government teams face significant hurdles in their effort to deliver pharmaceutical products to citizens, including meeting complex Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requirements, building expensive in-house custom traceability systems, coping with supply chain visibility and security gaps, and diverting critical healthcare staff from patient care in order to take on manual compliance work.

"Every year, our solutions help private companies improve patient outcomes and reduce operational inefficiencies while achieving millions in cost savings," explained Riay Cao, LSPedia founder and CEO. "Achieving 'In Process' status marks a pivotal moment for federal healthcare delivery. OneScan Vault will provide the automation, visibility, and compliance assurance that federal pharmacies and distribution centers need—eliminating manual burdens, enhancing supply chain security, and ultimately protecting patients. We're eager to play a role in helping federal agencies adopt best-in-class serialization technology and strengthening the integrity of government pharmaceutical supply chains."

LSPedia's OneScan Vault delivers comprehensive DSCSA serialization, supply chain compliance, and track-and-trace capabilities for federal agencies through a secure and dedicated infrastructure. The cloud-based solution provides EPCIS serialization for package-level tracking, automated exceptions management, authorized trading partner verification, expiration management, and real-time recall alerts. The platform eliminates manual compliance burdens while ensuring pharmaceutical supply chain security, regulatory adherence, and audit readiness across federal healthcare operations.

More information about OneScan Vault is available here and at FedRAMP Marketplace.

