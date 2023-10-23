LSPedia and BestRx Have Partnered to Give Pharmacies Access to an Integrated, Comprehensive DSCSA Compliance Solution

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, the pharmaceutical industry's leading provider of SaaS traceability solutions, announced that thousands of pharmacies will gain streamlined access to its OneScan Pharmacy Pro platform for full, seamless compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), through a new partnership with pharmacy software provider BestRx.

Enacted in 2013, DSCSA creates complete product traceability across the pharmaceutical supply chain and protects patients from counterfeit or expired products. Through the partnership, LSPedia joins BestRx's elite network of integration partners that enable pharmacies to enhance patient care with timesaving, innovative solutions. By leveraging the integration with BestRx, independent pharmacies can easily implement all provisions of DSCSA via LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, ensuring that compliance can be seamlessly managed as part of their everyday workflows. The partnership also provides BestRx pharmacies with access to special pricing for LSPedia's robust compliance solution, eliminating price barriers.

"Given the complexity of the DSCSA requirements, we recognized how important it is for independent pharmacies to have access to affordable, complete compliance solutions," said Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "That's why we've been working behind the scenes on streamlined solutions, like our integration with LSPedia, that will allow our network of pharmacies to not only remain compliant, but minimize the impact on their daily workflow and ensure patient safety."

OneScan Pharmacy Pro is the industry's gold-standard DSCSA compliance solution, thanks to its user-friendly interface, affordability, and forward-looking features that cover both current and future provisions of DSCSA. The comprehensive solution enables pharmacies to receive both Advanced Shipping Notice (ASN) and Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) data, and includes trading partner license verification and National Association of Boards of Pharmacy integration management, DSCSA-compliant standard operating procedures, accurate product verification via LSPedia's Verification Router Service, and LSPedia's breakthrough Investigator technology for automated exceptions management. Beyond compliance, the solution provides additional value for pharmacies with inventory management features that save time and eliminate repetitive manual entry tasks.

Although the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a "Stabilization Period" through November 27, 2024, the FDA expects all trading partners, including dispensers, to have systems in place to comply with DSCSA by November 27, 2023. The remaining time should be used to train staff and refine DSCSA compliance workflows.

Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia, explained how the collaboration supports the pharmacy industry at a crucial moment. "As we enter the critical stabilization period for DSCSA, working with partners like BestRx is essential to facilitating industry-wide compliance for independent and community pharmacies," she said. "We're committed to working collaboratively to give pharmacies every tool they need to meet the stringent requirements set by the FDA. With OneScan Pharmacy Pro, pharmacies are empowered to manage all aspects of compliance while streamlining their operations, and that peace of mind lets them focus on the care and safety of their communities."

LSPedia is a global leader in turnkey compliance, serialization, traceability, business intelligence, and supply chain solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Being the trusted Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, manufacturers, wholesale distributors, 3PLs, and dispensers rely on LSPedia to ensure compliance, manage warehouse operations, make smarter business decisions, and improve supply chain efficiencies.

LSPedia's OneScan® software suite is a beacon of limitless potential and the gold standard for EPCIS data exchange, global trading partner connectivity and license management, Verification Router Service, and complete supply chain visibility. Investigator™ is the leading exceptions management software and the first collaborative platform for trading partners to efficiently identify and resolve EPCIS, VRS, and supply chain issues in real time.

