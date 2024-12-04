LSPedia AND OMNICELL COLLABORATE IN AN EFFORT TO ADVANCE PHARMACY SUPPLY CHAIN COMPLIANCE AND INNOVATION FOR HOSPITALS AND HEALTH SYSTEMS

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading provider of traceability and compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a collaboration with Omnicell, Inc., a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, that aims to streamline pharmaceutical supply chain operations and strengthen compliance with regulatory standards such as the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

LSpedia and Omnicell have developed a solution that is designed to integrate LSPedia's OneScan® traceability and compliance platform with Omnicell's Central Pharmacy Manager software, that is intended to help empower healthcare providers to achieve end-to-end visibility and control in the supply chain receiving process, which should help reduce costs, support DSCSA compliance, and mitigate risks associated with counterfeit drugs.

Benefits of the DSCSA interface include:

Enhanced Compliance: Automated serialization and traceability capabilities that are intended to support DSCSA compliance.

Improved Efficiency: Intelligent tools designed to optimize workflows and reduce operational complexity.

Better Supply Chain Security: Comprehensive visibility that is expected to safeguard against counterfeit products and enhance patient safety.

"We believe this collaboration with Omnicell represents a powerful alignment of expertise and technology," said Daniel MacKinnon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LSPedia. "We're thrilled to be working together as we seek to drive innovation and efficiency for forward-thinking health systems. Together we are working to provide transformative solutions that are designed to aid compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient protection."

Transforming the Industry Through Collaboration

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, pharmacy leaders need innovative solutions that are designed to eliminate cumbersome manual workflows while supporting compliance. "Partnering with healthcare leaders like LSpedia should allow us to deliver transformative solutions that are intended to optimize workflows, assist regulatory compliance, and ultimately deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers," said Nish Parekh, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Omnicell.

ABOUT OMNICELL

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

ABOUT LSPedia® – Empowering Supply Chain

LSPedia is a global leader in SaaS solutions for compliance, serialization, and traceability in the pharmaceutical industry. Our OneScan® and Investigator™ platforms streamline supply chain operations and provide end-to-end visibility to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Traceability protects your business and fosters improved decision-making. Contact LSPedia at (855) ONE-SCAN (663-7226), email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

