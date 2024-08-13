LSPedia and Pharma Logistics Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Reverse Logistics and Supply Chain Visibility

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a SaaS solution leader in global product traceability, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Pharma Logistics, the industry leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution. This collaboration aims to transform the pharmaceutical supply chain by offering turnkey compliance, unprecedented data visibility, and robust supply chain efficiency.

Compliance is at the core of Pharma Logistics' business model, aligning with the broader industry goal of enhancing healthcare affordability and ensuring the compliant handling of pharmaceuticals. With rigorous processes, Pharma Logistics ensures that pharmaceutical products are handled efficiently and safely throughout their end-of-life cycle providing customers with unmatched visibility, simplified returns, and actionable insights.

This partnership enhances value for the combined customer base of both companies. The integrated solution enables health systems, pharmacies, and other stakeholders to access a comprehensive 360-degree view of the pharmaceutical supply chain, from manufacturing to end-of-life processing. For the first time, pharmaceutical companies can rely on a single, trusted source of information to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

"We are delighted to offer LSpedia's OneScan solution to our pharmacy customers. Our customers have consistently highlighted the challenge of managing complex DSCSA compliance requirements and ensuring accurate product traceability. By integrating OneScan, we are addressing these critical pain points and making advanced compliance technology more accessible," said David A. Hargraves, CEO of Pharma Logistics. "This partnership enables us to provide a more seamless, efficient, and reliable solution, empowering our customers to stay ahead in the ever-evolving regulatory landscape."

LSPedia's OneScan solution is the leading platform for achieving complete compliance with the FDA's DSCSA regulations. It delivers to customers a transparent view of the pharmaceutical supply chain with real-time product tracing data at the serial, lot, order, and NDC level. When seamlessly integrated with the hospital and pharmacy systems, the innovative platform significantly reduces redundant product scanning across various systems, streamlines complex recall management, and mitigates the risk of drug shortages.

"Our partnership with Pharma Logistics represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance pharmaceutical supply chain compliance and operations," said Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia. "We are thrilled to work with such a respected leader in reverse logistics and to offer our combined expertise to benefit the entire industry."

Pharma Logistics is a leader in the pharmaceutical compliance and reverse distribution industry with a state-of-the-art, fully-automated facility based in Libertyville, IL. As the trusted pharmaceutical reverse distributor to more than 6500+ pharmacies, Pharma Logistics' superior service has earned it the #1 or #2 market position in every market it serves. Compliance is at the forefront of the Pharma Logistics' business model, aligning with the broader industry goal of enhancing healthcare affordability and ensuring the compliant handling of pharmaceuticals. To learn more about Pharma Logistics call (888) 729-7427, email [email protected] or visit www.pharmalogistics.com.

LSPedia is a global leader in SaaS solutions for compliance, serialization, and traceability across the food, consumer products, and pharmaceutical industries. Our OneScan® and Investigator™ platforms drive enhanced supply chain efficiency and visibility.

Traceability protects your business and foster improved decision making. Contact LSPedia at (855) ONE-SCAN (663-7226), email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

