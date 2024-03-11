LSPedia Awarded National DSCSA Compliance Agreement with Premier, Inc.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia today announced it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc., offering Premier's U.S. Hospitals complete DSCSA compliance, recall management, and supply chain solutions. LSPedia is a leading global traceability solution provider trusted by pharmaceutical and healthcare leaders including the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Cencora, Cardinal Health, Morris & Dickson, other major health systems, and thousands more.

LSPedia's unparalleled OneScan Healthcare and Pharmacy solution stands as the forefront solution for achieving complete compliance with the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) while seamlessly integrating with all hospital and pharmacy systems. This innovative platform significantly diminishes the need for redundant product scanning across various systems. OneScan goes beyond compliance, offering an advanced recall management solution that aligns with DSCSA transactions to eradicate unnecessary recall notifications. It introduces precise product expiration management, streamlining staff operations and saving valuable hours. Additionally, OneScan incorporates trading partner license management and license validation with seamless integration with NABP Pulse and MedPro for efficient license validation.

The system includes Investigator, the industry's only exceptions management solution, ensuring the reception of only clean and accurate Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) data. LSPedia includes DSCSA standard operating procedures, reinforcing a structured approach to compliance. Notably, the solution includes a verification router service (VRS), allowing instantaneous authentication of any suspect product for compliance. With its comprehensive suite of capabilities, OneScan stands as an indispensable asset in the healthcare and pharmacy sector, enhancing operational efficiency, providing data-driven insights, and delivering unparalleled functionality and convenience.

LSPedia has set an impressive benchmark in the industry by successfully transmitting over a million serialized Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) data files. In contrast to competitors who are either just embarking on this journey or still in the process of building the necessary capabilities, LSPedia has not only demonstrated its longstanding commitment to efficient data transmission, but has also solidified its position as the reliable and experienced provider. With an already established network of connections with suppliers, the onboarding process is quick and painless. This track record underscores LSPedia's commitment to staying ahead in technological advancements and delivering unparalleled services to its clients.

"We are honored that Premier and their Pharmacy Council members took the time to review the latest technology in the DSCSA space and awarded LSPedia this agreement," said Chris Heckler, LSPedia's President of Healthcare. "I am confident that Premier's members will appreciate the ability to access the latest technology in DSCSA compliance while taking advantage of special pricing through their Premier affiliation."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 additional healthcare providers to transform care delivery. With integrated data and analytics, collaborative supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Enacted in 2013 and enforceable as of November 2023, the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) sets in place a requirement for all pharmaceutical dispensing locations - hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and any other organization dispensing pharmaceuticals - to have an end-to-end traceability solution in place. The FDA graciously announced a one-year stabilization period for the entire industry to provide time for new systems to come online before November 27, 2024, when the stabilization period ends and the enforcement period begins.

LSPedia is a global leader in turnkey compliance, serialization, traceability, business intelligence, and supply chain solutions to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Being the trusted Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, manufacturers, wholesale distributors, 3PLs, and dispensers rely on LSPedia to ensure compliance, manage warehouse operations, make smarter business decisions, and improve supply chain efficiencies.

LSPedia's OneScan® software suite is a beacon of limitless potential and the gold standard for EPCIS data exchange, global trading partner connectivity and license management, Verification Router Service, recall management, and complete supply chain visibility. Investigator™ is the leading exceptions management software and the first collaborative platform for trading partners to efficiently identify and resolve EPCIS, VRS, and supply chain issues in real time.

