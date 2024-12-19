LSPedia Expands Global Presence with New Office in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia announces the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India, in January 2025. This strategic expansion supports the company's mission to serve international markets, scale customer service capabilities, and strengthen its footprint in India's thriving pharmaceutical industry.

The Hyderabad office will play a key role in LSPedia's global growth strategy, delivering exceptional service to customers in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, and the balance of the EU. Providing around the clock support and maintaining its industry leading first-response times, the team will augment US-based support to ensure seamless customer service across all time zones.

Empowering India's Pharmaceutical Sector

India is a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, producing high-quality medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for markets worldwide. The Hyderabad office will enable LSPedia to provide localized service to Indian Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). By offering the same trusted OneScan™ software relied upon by pharmaceutical companies globally, LSPedia will help Indian businesses streamline operations, ensure compliance, and grow global markets.

Enhanced Support for a Global Customer Base

In addition to supporting Indian customers, the Hyderabad team will work closely with international clients offering implementation expertise, technical support, and accelerated resolution times. This expansion enhances LSPedia's ability to serve global customers with tailored solutions and consistent service quality.

A Commitment to Innovation and Collaboration

"Our new office in Hyderabad reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to pharmaceutical companies everywhere," said Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia. "India is a vital part of the global supply chain and we're thrilled to partner with manufacturers and distributors in the region to achieve compliance, traceability, and operational excellence. This expansion also allows us to better serve our global customers and ensure that every call is answered, no matter where they are."

LSPedia's expansion highlights its commitment to improving pharmaceutical supply chain security and patient safety worldwide. The Hyderabad office reinforces its ability to partner with pharmaceutical companies across the globe, offering cutting-edge solutions and a local touch to tackle industry challenges with confidence.

About LSPedia

LSPedia provides seamless, end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical traceability and compliance. Its OneScan™ suite simplifies compliance, enhances supply chain transparency, and ensures patient safety by preventing counterfeit and unlicensed products from reaching consumers. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., with offices in the United States and now India, LSPedia serves a global client base across the pharmaceutical industry.

For more information about LSPedia and its solutions, please visit www.lspedia.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Kushner

[email protected]

248-987-5856

SOURCE LSPedia