LSPedia Expands Leadership Capability, Adding Rose Campasano as Vice President of Services

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced that it has named Rose Campasano to its leadership team as Vice President of Services.

Campasano boasts an impressive career, spanning 25+ years in IT leadership across various industries. With experience as Vice President of Professional Services at RFXCEL and leadership roles at Astellas, her hands-on expertise in navigating compliance complexities and strategic planning are standout qualities.

In her new capacity, Campasano collaborates closely with LSPedia CEO Riya Cao. Her diverse background spans supply chain distribution, pharmaceuticals, and media publishing, where she played pivotal roles, including guiding organizations through intricate compliance landscapes in the U.S. and EU. She expressed enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "Joining the LSPedia team is an opportunity to work with knowledgeable, dedicated individuals who are focused on positive customer experiences while moving the pharma industry to a more secure and effective supply chain. Riya's leadership in the industry is recognized by organizations across the country, and I'm incredibly excited for our collaboration."

Founded in 2013, LSPedia is focused on helping pharmaceutical trading partners achieve full compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). The new law begins on November 27, 2023, and, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced, is set to complete a final "stabilization period" one year later.

LSPedia's OneScan is the industry's leading solution for comprehensive, affordable compliance, used by manufacturers, wholesale distributors, dispensers, 3PLs, and other trading partners operating in the pharmaceutical industry. With its combination of automated error detection, actionable insights, and product intelligence, OneScan protects patients and businesses from counterfeit products while enabling vital functions such as EPCIS data exchange, trading partner onboarding, and product reconciliation with data. The solution is a unique tool for stability, efficiency, and value amid a large-scale transformation of the supply chain.

Commenting on the announcement, Cao called attention to Campasano's dedication and her track record for successful compliance outcomes. "At LSPedia, we are thrilled to have Rose on board leading our service offerings during this pivotal time in the pharmaceutical industry. Together, we are committed to driving innovation in the pharmaceutical supply chain and boosting customer satisfaction as a trusted partner. Rose's unmatched passion for the life sciences industry and her track record for successful compliance outcomes expand our leadership strength and capabilities."

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Trading partners at all points in the supply chain use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products. LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

