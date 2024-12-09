LSPedia Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in "Software as a Service"

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Software as a Service category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc. Magazine recognizes LSPedia as Best in Business - SaaS 2024

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"LSPedia's recognition on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team," says Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia. "This award reflects the incredible progress we've made together and our unwavering commitment to driving innovation, delivering customer value, and shaping the future of product traceability technology.

Our growth from 60 to over 1,500 customers in just two years, combined with the success of OneScan and PharmacyPro, underscores our commitment to excellence and our customers' trust in us. We are honored by this acknowledgment and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers, enhance compliance, and elevate supply chain resilience," says Riya Cao, CEO, LSPedia.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About LSPedia® – Empowering Supply Chain

LSPedia is a global leader in SaaS solutions for compliance, serialization, and traceability in the pharmaceutical industry. Our OneScan® and Investigator™ platforms streamline supply chain operations and provide end-to-end visibility to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Contact LSPedia at (855) ONE-SCAN (663-7226), email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Kushner

2489875856

[email protected]

SOURCE LSPedia