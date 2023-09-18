LSPedia Selects Droguería Betances as an Official Reseller of OneScan Pharmacy Pro, the Leading FDA DSCSA Solution for Pharmacies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading traceability solution provider for the pharmaceutical industry, announced that it has selected Droguería Betances, one of the largest wholesale distributors in Puerto Rico, as an official reseller of LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, the pharmacy industry's top solution for compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

OneScan Pharmacy Pro is the #1 solution for DSCSA, offering dispensers a simple, affordable way to receive, track, manage, verify, and investigate EPCIS data, while automating elements such as expiry management, trading partner licenses, and FDA reporting.

This partnership will increase the availability of Pharmacy Pro across Puerto Rico, enabling pharmacies to achieve comprehensive compliance with their requirements under DSCSA while protecting their businesses against audits, regulatory penalties, and losses incurred by data errors and exceptions.

LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro enables any pharmacy to quickly achieve comprehensive DSCSA compliance, offering seamless integration with pharmacy systems as well as modules that cover essential functions such as serialization, EPCIS data, and verification. The solution also features automated exceptions management via LSPedia's breakthrough Investigator technology, an advantage that prevents product loss and drastically reduces the time needed to resolve transaction problems.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, President of Droguería Betances, said the partnership provides vital support for Puerto Rico's pharmacies. "There's nothing more important to us than protecting independent pharmacies and their patients. By offering Pharmacy Pro, we have an opportunity not only to help pharmacies avoid the dangers of non-compliance, but to make their systems better, more secure, and more efficient."

DSCSA, enacted in 2013, adds new requirements for pharmaceutical trading partners at all levels, aimed at enabling complete product traceability and preventing illegitimate products from entering the supply chain. As the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) stated in guidance at the end of August, all trading partners are to be in compliance with DSCSA ahead of the November 27, 2023 deadline, and use the following year as a stabilization period for their systems and procedures.

"Droguería Betances is exemplary in its dedication to compliance and use of best-in-class technology," said LSPedia's Daniel MacKinnon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We're thrilled to partner with them on Pharmacy Pro. With access to this solution, pharmacies can meet both their current and their future obligations under DSCSA, and that's going to protect patients, support business growth, and strengthen the entire supply chain."

About LSPedia – DSCSA Compliance Solutions

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Trading partners at all points in the supply chain use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products. LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

About Droguería Betances

Droguería Betances, a locally owned Puerto Rican company, has been a leader in the pharmaceutical product distribution industry for over 60 years. They serve over 800 community pharmacies, hospitals, doctors, and veterinarians in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. With a commitment to health and innovation, Droguería Betances has evolved to impact the broader healthcare industry in Puerto Rico. They provide a wide range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, home healthcare products, and consumer goods. Droguería Betances remains dedicated to serving Puerto Rico's healthcare needs with excellence, passion, integrity, transparency, and commitment.

