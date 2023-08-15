LSPedia's Industry-Wide Advances in DSCSA Compliance Recognized by Inc. 5000 Ranking

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that it has named LSPedia, a pioneering SaaS provider focused on product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, to its esteemed 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies across the United States.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Riya Cao, LSPedia is committed to empowering dispensers, healthcare providers, wholesale distributors, manufacturers, CMOs, and 3PLs to navigate the complexities of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) seamlessly. With full regulatory enforcement of DSCSA set to take effect on November 27, 2023, LSPedia's OneScan solution has become the industry's leading solution for comprehensive, affordable compliance.

OneScan enables vital DSCSA functions such as EPCIS data exchange, trading partner onboarding, and product reconciliation with data. Even as DSCSA transforms the pharmaceutical supply chain, OneScan brings stability and efficiency to customers' operations.

OneScan goes beyond providing serialized data exchange to address complex challenges that arise from data and product exceptions. OneScan offers automatic error detection, actionable insights, and product intelligence, a combination that improves supply chain efficiency, fortifies the pharmaceutical supply chain against disruptions, and ensures that patients are safe from counterfeit products.

Additionally, LSPedia's subsidiary Proactive Resource Group fully manages DSCSA compliance through outsourcing, reaffirming LSPedia's commitment to holistic solutions that enhance efficiency and compliance.

LSPedia's recognition in the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 emphasizes the company's dedication to driving growth amid challenges such as inflationary pressures and the rising costs of capital. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Reflecting on this milestone, CEO Riya Cao remarked, "This recognition validates years of planning and effort, and underscores our mission to enhance FDA DSCSA compliance. We're honored to have earned trust throughout the pharmaceutical industry, and we'll continue to build through innovation, expertise, and dedication to customer success."

LSPedia remains committed to creating innovative solutions, and shaping an effective and secure pharmaceutical supply chain for the future.

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Trading partners at all points in the supply chain use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products. LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

