LSQ and BDC New England Announce Partnership Providing Debt-Free Business Capital

BDC Capital, which is funded by over 30 financial institutions, works in partnership with banks and investors to put together financing packages that go beyond the scope of conventional financing.

This partnership will extend BDC's product catalog to include invoice financing which provides credit facilities from $5,000 to $50 million, advance rates of up to 90% and same-day funding of B2B invoices - all at very competitive rates. Since this type of financing isn't debt, it allows businesses to grow long-term without the burden of taking out additional credit.

Paul Flynn, President of BDC, says "We are uniquely positioned to assist banks and business owners. Since 1953, BDC has made loans or investments in over 7,000 New England based companies to help business owners grow their business and create jobs. We are happy to partner with LSQ to provide another innovative financial tool for our clients."

The partnership is being driven locally in the New England area by one of LSQ's working capital solutions specialists, Marina Narganes. She has worked directly with investors, intermediaries, and C-level decision-makers. Her experience, coupled with LSQ's mission of accelerating cash flow brings a distinctive sense of urgency and understanding to BDC New England's financial landscape.

"Our mission at LSQ is giving businesses a solution to overcome working capital challenges permanently while simplifying their invoice processing," said Mrs. Narganes. "BDC New England is one of the oldest and most respected business development corporations in the US, we are honored to partner with them and are excited to leverage their dramatic growth to reach new audiences."

For more information visit https://www.bdcnewengland.com/invoice-financing/ .

About BDC Capital

Established in 1953, BDC Capital is a private, mission-driven economic development company that provides financing and investment capital for growing companies in New England. They have been recognized locally and nationally as a leader and innovator in business lending and investment.

BDC Capital provides "gap financing" – supplemental assistance that bridges conventional lending and the greater needs of business and industry. As a U.S. Small Business Administration Preferred Lender, BDC Capital offers SBA 7(a) loans and 504 loans in addition to mezzanine and equity investments.

See more at: http://www.bdcnewengland.com/

About LSQ

LSQ has been helping businesses access over $24 billion in working capital since 1996 as a leading provider of working capital solutions. Offering invoice financing and alternative funding solutions LSQ provides clients with a simple, secure, and honest funding experience.

LSQ purchases open invoices to provides business owners with immediate access to cash. With advance rates of up to 90%, credit facilities from $5,000 to $50 million, and no hidden fees, LSQ's receivables financing serves as the funding choice for business owners nationwide.

See more at: https://www.lsq.com/

